Specialty Jersey Nights Revealed

August 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Specialty Jerseys Light Up the 2024-25 Season!

As the 2024-25 season approaches, we're thrilled to unveil a series of exciting games featuring specialty jerseys that celebrate a range of themes and iconic nights. Get ready to see our team in unique designs that make each game a special occasion. Here's a look at the nights where you can catch our team sporting these one-of-a-kind jerseys:

Space Night - Friday, November 8th

Blast off with us during Space Night as we unveil jerseys inspired by the cosmos. Celebrate the wonders of space with designs that are out of this world!

Mighty Havoc Night pres. by Trident Security - Friday, November 15th

Channel your inner champion with jerseys inspired by the Mighty Ducks movie franchise. Join us for a night filled with nostalgia and team spirit!

Grateful Dead Night pres. by Mizell's Renovation - Friday, November 22nd

Experience a touch of the Grateful Dead with jerseys that reflect the iconic band's style. It's a night where music and hockey come together in perfect harmony.

Star Wars Night pres. by CB&S Bank - Friday, November 29th

Feel the Force with our Star Wars-themed jerseys featuring designs inspired by your favorite intergalactic villain. It's a night of epic battles and galactic excitement!

Wizard Night - Friday, December 13th

Step into a world of magic with jerseys inspired by the enchanting world of wizards. This night brings a spellbinding twist to our game!

Peanuts Holiday Night - Friday, December 20th

Celebrate the holiday season with jerseys inspired by the Peanuts gang. Enjoy festive designs that capture the heartwarming spirit of the beloved comic strip.

Scooby-Doo Night - Thursday, December 26th

Unmask the fun with Scooby-Doo-themed jerseys! Dive into the mystery with designs that celebrate the beloved cartoon and its iconic characters.

Glow Night - Friday, January 10th

Shine bright with jerseys that glow in the dark! Glow Night features luminous designs that light up the arena and add a touch of neon excitement.

Melissa George Night - Saturday, January 18th

Honor the legacy of Melissa George with jerseys celebrating her contributions and impact. Join us for a night of appreciation and unique designs.

ScoutOutdoors Night - Friday, January 31st

Gear up for adventure with camo-themed jerseys that pay tribute to the spirit of scouting and the great outdoors. It's a night of exploration and excitement!

#iHeartHsv Night - Friday, February 21st

Show your love for Huntsville with jerseys that celebrate our great city. iHeartHSV Night features designs highlighting local pride and community spirit.

Racing Night - Saturday, March 1st

Rev up for Racing Night with jerseys inspired by the high-speed world of car racing. Experience the thrill of the track with designs that capture the essence of racing.

Margaritaville Night - Friday, March 28th

Escape to paradise with Margaritaville-themed jerseys. Embrace the laid-back island vibes and enjoy designs that transport you to a tropical getaway.

Military Night - Saturday, March 29th

Salute our heroes with Military Night jerseys that honor our armed forces. These special designs pay tribute to those who serve and protect.

Each specialty jersey night offers a unique experience and a chance to celebrate different themes throughout the season. Don't miss your opportunity to see our team in these incredible designs and be part of the excitement! Grab your tickets, mark your calendars, and prepare for a season filled with memorable moments and standout jerseys.

