Kirkendall Returning to Ice Bears

Knoxville Ice Bears forward Davis Kirkendall

Ice Bears forward Davis Kirkendall has signed to Knoxville's training camp roster for the 2024-25 season. Kirkendall returns to Tennessee after playing 37 games for Knoxville last season, scoring seven goals and putting up 16 points.

"Watching clips of Davis from last season, it was obvious I had to bring him back to Knoxville," said Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis. "He has a tremendous work ethic to go along with a passion for the game and is shows every shift."

Kirkendall joined Knoxville ahead of the fifth game of the season last year. He played a significant role in Knoxville's first win of the season when he had a three-point night in Huntsville on Nov. 9. He scored his first goal of the year and assisted on the eventual game-winner in the third period.

"I'm beyond excited to be signing back with the Ice Bears and playing in front of the best fans in the SPHL," said Kirkendall. "The only goal I have is making the playoffs and being an important part of a team that raises another banner in the Coliseum."

Kirkendall has spent part of the past three seasons in the SPHL. He appeared in 14 games for Vermilion County in 2022 after wrapping up his collegiate career at Lawrence University and split time playing for the Bobcats and Quad City Storm in 2022-23. He's appeared in 99 SPHL games with 48 career points.

"With a couple of seasons of experience at the SPHL level, I look forward to him making more of an impact on the scoresheet," Gurskis added.

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, October. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

