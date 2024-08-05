Ice Bears Sign Williams to Training Camp Roster

August 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Forward Tyler Williams with Lake Superior State University

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Forward Tyler Williams with Lake Superior State University(Knoxville Ice Bears)

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Tyler Williams to the team's training camp roster for the 2024-25 season. Williams comes to Knoxville after four seasons at NCAA Division I Lake Superior State University in his home state of Michigan.

"Tyler is a quick and energetic forward who is capable of putting up points at this level," said Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis. "He was more of a role player in college, but was able to put up big numbers in the BCHL."

Prior to Lake Superior State, Williams spent two seasons with the Nanaimo Clippers where he totaled 25 gals and 86 points in 111 games.

"I am very thankful and super excited for the opportunity to start my pro career in Knoxville," said Williams. "I have heard nothing but great things about the town, the people and the atmosphere. I cannot wait for the season to kick off."

In college, Williams appeared in 63 career games for the Lakers and won the WCHA conference tournament in 2021. Gurskis says the rookie is capable of playing in multiple spots on the ice.

"You can play him anywhere in the lineup," Gurskis said. "His versatility will be a huge asset for us."

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, October. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

