Sparks Guard Stephanie Talbot Announced to Australian Olympic Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics
July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
Basketball Australia alongside the Australian Olympic Committee announced the teams that will represent Australia at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Twenty-eight basketballers have secured their place on the Australian Olympic Team with the Australian Olympic Committee announcing the Boomers, Opals and 3×3 Gangurrus squads for Paris 2024.
Alongside Lauren Jackson, Cayla George and Marianna Tolo will play at their third Games, Captain Tess Madgen, Rebecca Allen, Ezi Magbegor, Alanna Smith and Steph Talbot return for their second, while Kristy Wallace, Sami Whitcomb, Jade Melbourne and Isobel Borlase all make their Olympic debut.
Grouped in Pool B, the World No.3 Opals will play host-nation France (No.7), Canada (No.5) and Nigeria (12).
