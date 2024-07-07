Atlanta Dream 67, Connecticut Sun 80

July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Atlanta Dream (7-13) at Connecticut Sun (17-4)

Game 20 | July 7, 2024 | Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 16 8 25 18 67

Connecticut 20 14 33 13 80

Game Leaders Atlanta Connecticut

Points Allisha Gray (19) DeWanna Bonner (23)

Rebounds Laeticia Amihere (8) Alyssa Thomas (7)

Assists Tina Charles (4) Alyssa Thomas (9)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Haley Jones, Maya Caldwell, Allisha Gray, Nia Coffey and Tina Charles for the second time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Sun moves to 29-33 and 11-21 when playing in Connecticut.

Gray led Atlanta with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Her performance marks her third-straight game with 19 points and fifth consecutive game with double-digit scoring.

Charles and Coffey followed with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Coffey tied her season high in scoring in addition to three rebounds. Charles dished out four assists and grabbed three boards.

Laeticia Amihere led the Dream on the boards with a career high eight rebounds, in addition to a season high of six points.

Game Summary:

Q1:

Coffey opened the game scoring the first six points for the Dream, going a perfect 2-for-2 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line.

Coffey continued to power Atlanta through the first, putting a stop to a Connecticut run by knocking down a 3-pointer from 26-feet.

Gray then took it all the way off her own rebound for a transition layup, closing the quarter at 16-20.

Coffey headlined the Dream with nine points, one steal and one rebound. The forward shot a complete 100% from the field, 3-point range and free throw line all together.

Gray followed with five points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist. She went 2-for-5 from the field.

The Dream outscored the Sun in the paint (6-4) and in fast break points (4-0).

Atlanta shot 42.9% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line in the first.

Q2:

Gray and Coffey combined for 18 of the Dream's 24 first half points.

Gray led Atlanta with four points in the second quarter, going 2-for-3 from the field.

Atlanta shot 40% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line in the first half.

Defensively, the Dream limited to shooting just 31.6% from the field in the second quarter.

Q3:

Gray picked up where she left off in the second, scoring eight of the Dream's 10 initial points in the third.

Not even halfway through the third quarter, Gray racked up 10 points, one assist and three points created from assists.

Charles joined Gray's efforts to power the Dream through the third, recording 11 points in the quarter with almost two minutes still left to play.

Charles and Gray combined for 21 of the Dream's 25 third quarter points.

Gray went 3-for-3 from the field, while Charles went 4-for-8.

Amihere and Lorela Cubaj combined for four points off the bench.

Atlanta shot 53.3% from the field and 100% from the free throw line.

Q4:

Several players saw action for the Dream off the bench, with Hillmon, Cubaj, Henderson and Amihere all recording points.

Caldwell headlined the Dream's scoring in the fourth with five points and three rebounds. The guard went 1-for-1 from behind the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

Amihere led the Dream with six boards in the fourth.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.