Aces Use Strong Second Half to Defeat Wings, 104-85

July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - After entering halftime down by three, the Dallas Wings were outscored 53-37 over the final 20 minutes to fall at the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday afternoon, 104-85, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Odyssey Sims led the Wings with a season-high 25 points while Natasha Howard (14) and Arike Ogunbowale (13) joined her in double figures.

The Wings (5-17) led by two, 27-25, after the opening 10 minutes and trailed by three, 51-48, at the half, before a lopsided third quarter saw the Aces (13-7) outscore the Wings 26-17 in the frame to head into the fourth leading 77-65. The Wings committed six turnovers in the third, which Las Vegas converted into eight points. The reigning WNBA champions kept their foot on the gas in the fourth with a 27-20 margin to win 104-85.

The Wings shot .556 in the opening quarter, including a 3-of-6 mark from deep, with Ogunbowale scoring nine points over the first 10 minutes. They went on to close the first half shooting .488 from the field and .333 from deep, while committing just five turnovers and outrebounding the Aces 23-19.

The second half swung in favor of the home team, however, as Las Vegas held Ogunbowale to just four second-half points while limiting the Wings to .429 shooting, including .273 from three. The Aces won the rebounding battle over the final 20 minutes, 21-14, to finish with a 40-37 margin on the afternoon.

Dallas committed eight second-half turnovers to finish with 13 in the game, more than six miscues below their season average as the Wings continue to see a reduction in miscues since the addition of Sims.

Sims' 25 points were her most in a game since Aug. 17, 2021, when she scored 26 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. She added four rebounds and a game-high five assists - her fourth straight game with at least five dimes. Howard corralled a team-best eight rebounds to lead the Wings in boards for the fourth time in the last five games. Ogunbowale, the WNBA season steals leader, was credited with a game-high three thefts - the 11th game this season she had at least three steals. She also added four assists and six rebounds.

Additionally, Monique Billings finished with eight points off 4-of-7 shooting, while Teaira McCowan added nine off a 4-of-6 clip. All nine Wings players who entered the game scored at least one point, marking the second time this season everyone that played added to the scoring column. For the ninth time this season, the Wings' bench outscored their opponent's reserves, with Dallas finishing with an 18-17 margin with Billings and Kalani Brown (6) leading the way. The Wings shot .461 from the field as a team - their 11th game of the season shooting at least 45-percent from the field, and the 10th time this season they outshot their opponent.

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with game highs of 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum scored 23. The Aces made 14 three-pointers on the afternoon, matching the most threes the Wings have allowed in a game this season. They shot .457 from the field and .389 from deep, while committing just nine turnovers.

The Wings will remain on the road for a second straight game when they visit the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Tipoff at Footprint Center is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest.

