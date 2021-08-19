Spanberger's Ninth-Inning Blast Lifts Shuckers to 2-1 Win

August 19, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - A solo home run by Chad Spanberger vaulted the Biloxi Shuckers (34-59) to a 2-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (47-46) on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the ninth, Spanberger fell behind 0-2 against RHP Zach Leban (L, 1-1) but connected for a line drive homer over the right-field wall, Spanberger's 11th of the year, to put the Shuckers ahead 2-1. RHP Braden Webb (S, 3) came on for the Shuckers in the bottom of the ninth and walked J.J. Bleday to start the inning. Peyton Burdick then singled to right, putting the winning run at first, but Webb struck out Jerar Encarnacion for the first out. Both runners advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch with Griffin Conine batting but Webb induced a groundout to first base that held both runners. Chris Chinea bounced a ball to third in the ensuing at bat for the last out, sealing the Shuckers' victory.

David Fry put the Shuckers on the board in the first inning with a solo home run off RHP Zach McCambley with two outs in the inning. It was the 11th home run of the year for Fry, giving him the Shuckers' team lead at the time.

RHP Carlos Luna allowed just one hit the first time through the lineup, but the Wahoos were able to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. Burdick reached second with a bloop double and stole third before scoring on a wild pitch, knotting the game at 1-1. The next two batters would reach on base hits, but Luna struck out Chinea and induced a groundout from Riley Mahan to limit the damage. Luna finished his night by retiring the final eight men he faced.

Biloxi had a chance to retake the lead in the top of the fifth inning but was unable to drive in the go-ahead run. Thomas Dillard singled to start the frame before Brent Diaz was hit by a pitch and Korry Howell walked, loading the bases with no outs. Gabe Holt grounded into a fielder's choice with the force out at home, maintaining the tie. David Hamilton then struck out and Garrett Mitchell bounced out to second, leaving the bases full.

LHP Leo Crawford (W, 2-5) picked up the win after throwing two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth, striking out four of the six hitters he faced. Crawford lowered his ERA to 1.29 in seven outings in the second half of the season.

Seeking to even the series, Biloxi continues their six-game tilt with the Wahoos on Friday night. RHP Lucas Erceg (0-5, 5.75) is set to toe the rubber for the Shuckers against Wahoos' LHP Will Stewart (5-6, 4.27) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

Individual tickets are on sale for all 2021 Shuckers home games and promotions for August can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.