13-Inning Affair Ends in Wahoos Walk-Off

August 19, 2021







PENSACOLA, FL - After battling through four extra innings, the Biloxi Shuckers (33-59) were walked off 4-3 by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (47-45) in the 13th inning on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

With Biloxi leading 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Jerar Encarnacion walked to start the frame but was thrown out attempting to steal second. Brian Navarreto then hit a solo home run off RHP Zack Brown (BS, 1) to tie the game, but Brown recorded the next two outs to send the game to extras.

In the tenth, Hayden Cantrelle started at second as the bonus runner and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Korry Howell. David Hamilton delivered a sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Cantrelle easily to put Biloxi ahead 3-2. Pensacola would tie it in the bottom of the tenth on a wild pitch, scoring their bonus runner from third.

After a scoreless 11th and 12th, the Shuckers had a great scoring opportunity in the top of the 13th. Howell started the inning as the bonus runner and advanced to third on a single by Hamilton. Mitch Longo then flied out to shallow left field, holding Howell at third, and Hamilton was called out on appeal for not touching second on his way back to first on the fly out. Garrett Mitchell then grounded out, ending the Shuckers scoring chance.

RHP J.T. Hintzen (L, 4-2) pitched two scoreless innings of relief and returned for the bottom of the 13th. With Santiago Chavez on second as the bonus runner, Hintzen struck out Galli Cribbs Jr. for the first out and the fifth strikeout of the night for Hintzen. J.J. Bleday then stepped to the plate and doubled off the right-field wall, scoring the winning run for the Wahoos.

An early error helped the Shuckers take the lead in the top of the first. Longo hit a high chopper right in front of the plate that was fielded by Wahoos' starter RHP Max Meyer. The righty attempted a jump throw to first that went well high of the first baseman, allowing Longo to race around to third base. Longo would come in to score on a wild pitch, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 advantage.

Pensacola struck back to tie the game in the home half of the first. Bleday doubled on the first pitch from RHP Noah Zavolas and Peyton Burdick singled on the very next offering, putting men on the edges with no outs. Griffin Conine hit into a double play, driving in Bleday to tie the game at 1-1.

A newcomer helped the Shuckers reclaim the lead in the top of the third. Cantrelle tripled down the right field line in his first Double-A at bat and would come in to score on an RBI single by Longo three batters later. Mitchell would work a walk to move Longo to second, but Longo was thrown out on a back pick after advancing to third on a wild pitch.

Biloxi continues their series against the Blue Wahoos on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Carlos Luna (1-3, 3.80) is set to take the mound for Biloxi. He'll be opposed by Wahoos' RHP Zach McCambley (1-4, 6.23) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

