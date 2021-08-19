Barons Return Home on Tuesday to Begin Six-Game Homestand against the Biscuits

The Birmingham Barons are back in the Magic City next Tuesday night as we welcome the Montgomery Biscuits to Regions Field from August 24th - August 29th. This six game series against will feature Thirsty Thursday, College Football Kick-Off Night on Friday, and an appearance from Fur Circus and the Grizzles Caravan on Saturday. The Barons will also hold their annual Diamond Dig after the game on Saturday night, as it had been postponed due to inclement weather earlier in the season.

Tuesday, August 24th - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time:Â First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a Barons inspired t-shirt presented by Paycor.

- Dollar Hot Dog Night: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

Wednesday, August 25th - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

- Zoo Member Night: Members of the Birmingham Zoo will receive a free General Admission ticket to tonight's game.

Thursday, August 26th - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, August 27th - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- College Football Kick-Off Night: Come out to Regions Field tonight, as we celebrate the start of the College Football season with fun football related promotions and games thanks to Crunch Fitness, Serra Hyundai, and the U.S. Air Force.

- Post Game Fireworks Show: Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, & Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health.

- CBS-42: CBS-42 Night

Saturday, August 28th - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time:Â First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Fur Circus Appearance: The Barons will host this traveling live circus-themed character group bringing humor, fun, & unexpected antics to Regions Field.

- Grizzlies Caravan: Join us as the Memphis Grizzlies Caravan will be making a stop at Regions Field tonight. Arrive early as members of the Claw Crew, Grizz Girls, and the Grizzles TV Play-by-Play host Pete Pranica will be out in full force at Regions Field having fun and passing out prizes to fans!

- Diamond Dig: Be one of the first 200 women to register at tonight's ball game for your opportunity to go on to the field following the conclusion of the game for your chance to win a diamond thanks to Diamond Direct.

- 27 Up/27 Down: Each time the Barons record an out one lucky fan will win a bridal gift bag thanks to All About That Dress.

Sunday, August 29th - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

- Broadcast:Â Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Family Sunday: Join us as Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Jack's and the Birmingham Zoo.

- Batter Up For Books: Our third Batter up for Books will take place this afternoon, as the Barons welcome Better Basics to Regions Field to help educate young fans on the importance of reading.

- Salute to Essential Works: Join the Barons as we honor and celebrate our community essential workers during today's ball game thanks to Alabama Power.

The Barons encourage fans to pre-order their tickets at barons.com or by calling the Joe Drake Box Office at 205-988-3200.

