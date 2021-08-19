Thursday, August 19 at Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM CT: Riverwalk Stadium

August 19, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (55-37, 1st, AA-S South, +4.5) at

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (50-41), 2nd, AA-S South, -4.5)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Hayden Deal (3-2, 3.94) vs. RHP Jayden Murray (1-1, 2.82)

Game #93 | Road Game #50

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

INF Riley Unroe placed on the 7-day Injured List

C Mitch Calandra reinstated from the Mississippi Development List

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue a six-game series on Thursday night against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) at Riverwalk Stadium. This is the 15th of 24 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves lead the season series 10-4, but Montgomery has the edge in the all-time series, 141-110, and 79-53 at Riverwalk Stadium. The final meeting between the clubs will be September 7-12, at Trustmark Park.

MAGIC NUMBER IS 25 TO WIN LEAGUE, 22 TO MAKE POSTSEASON: The M-Braves lead Montgomery by 4.5 games with 28 to play, and 5.5 games over Birmingham for a postseason spot in the overall Double-A South standings. The magic number to clinch home-field advantage is 25, and to make the postseason, 22.

BEHIND FOUR MORE HOME RUNS, M-BRAVES BEAT BISCUITS 7-3: The M-Braves got outside-the-park homers from Braden Shewmake, Drew Lugbauer, and Hendrik Clementina, while Riley Unroe added an inside-the-park homer in a 7-3 win. Spencer Strider struck out six walked, one over 5.2 innings, three runs, five hits. Sean McLaughlin, Brooks Wilson, and Daysbel Hernandez pitched 3.1 innings of one-hit ball to close out the game, and earn a fifth-straight road win.

51 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an 8-game losing streak, July 17-25, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 51-29. The 51 wins are tops in Double-A over that time, and T-6th in MiLB.

WINNING 10 OF 11: The M-Braves have won 10 of 11, and 15 of 20 games since July 18, plus five straight road wins. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.Â

17-GAME ON-BASE STREAK FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers saw his 13-game hitting streak end on Saturday, but is on a season-high 17-game on-base streak, batting .354 with five home runs, five doubles, 10 RBI, seven walks, and 17 runs scored.

- Langeliers is 26-for-58 in catching opposing base stealers, 45%. His 26 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 64 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 122 in 92 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 7th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 76 home runs on the road, and a record 46 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 159 home runs in 120 games this season.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, Wendell Rijo has 13, CJ Alexander has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 10. Jalen Miller has nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB, with a 3.64 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 60 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 8th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.59 ERA, 4th in Double-A baseball, and 8th in MiLB. The M-Braves still lead Double-A and rank T-4th with a .983 fielding percentage, 54 errors in 91 games.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-13 in July, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves had the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .340 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 38 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Indigo Diaz over 39.0 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 16 hits, 3 ER, 11 walks, 73 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.3 K/9, 5-1, 0.69 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, .124 BAA.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF TOP-30 BRAVES PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), OF Justin Dean (#24), and RHP Nolan Kingham (30) are among the Top 30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (T-3rd, 19), Slugging (3rd, .524), OPS (3rd, .870), XBH (T-5th, 32), Total Bases (T-3rd, 143), Hits (T-8th, 73), Runs (T-4th, 48), AVG (10th, .269)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 23), 3B (T-3rd, 4), Hits (10th, 70)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (8th, .843), HR (6th, 16), Slugging (4th, .494), OBP (10th, .349), RBI (T-7th, 45)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (4th, 46), HR (T9th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-4th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 80.0), BAA (7th, .248), T-8th in starts (15), WHIP (4th, 1.28), ERA (4th, 3.94)

FRANCHISE RECORD SEVEN HOMERS ON JULY 27: The M-Braves set an M-Braves, and franchise record for homers in a game on July 27, at Pensacola with seven in a game, and four during the 7th inning. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs Orlando, 7/1/92 vs Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning matched the franchise record, tying the four hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.