Biscuits and M-Braves Postponed

August 19, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Game three of a six-game series between the Biscuits and Mississippi Braves was postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, August 20 at 4:30 PM CT.

The rest of the series will include Princess Night - Celebrating Classic Movie Princesses on Friday, August 20; Outdoor Alabama Hunting & Fishing Night presented by Department of Conservation & Natural Resources with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 21; and Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 22.

