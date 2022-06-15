Space Cowboys to Host Baseball Camps in July and August

June 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced they will be hosting two Space Cowboys Baseball Camps at Constellation Field, led by Space Cowboys manager and former Major Leaguer, Mickey Storey.

The first camp will be held from July 6-8, with the second camp held from Aug. 3-5.

The Space Cowboys Baseball Camp is limited to 150 campers ages 6-12, with the registration fee $175. To get more information and register for the camp, visit the following link: https://atmilb.com/3tEBRnf.

Along with Storey, Space Cowboys personnel will provide instruction and run campers through drills and skills competitions. Storey appeared in parts of two seasons at the Major League level (2012-13), including one with the Houston Astros, and had a nine-year career at the professional level.

Campers will receive an official Space Cowboys Baseball Camp t-shirt, as well as a ticket to their final camp day on either July 8 or Aug. 5. The campers will also participate in a pregame parade around the Constellation Field warning track prior to their attended game.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.