OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 15, 2022

June 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (37-24) at Reno Aces (34-27)

Game #62 of 150/Road #29 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Ryan Pepiot (4-0, 1.77) vs. RNO-RHP Corbin Martin (4-1, 3.90)

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers look to even their road series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. Last night the Dodgers suffered just their second loss in the last eight games and enter today trying to avoid back-to-back losses since a three-game losing skid May 26-27 against Reno in OKC...The Dodgers own first place in the Pacific Coast League and have a two-game lead ahead of second-place El Paso in the East Division standings.

Last Game: The Reno Aces jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings, setting the stage for a 9-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno scored a run in the first inning before adding four more runs in the second inning, three of which followed a key error by the Dodgers. OKC got on the board in the fourth inning when Michael Busch hit a two-run homer. The score remained 5-2 until the sixth inning when Reno plated another run. None of the first five Reno batters in the seventh inning were retired, leading to a three-run inning. The Dodgers scored the game's final run in the ninth inning after converting on a leadoff double by Zach McKinstry.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryan Pepiot (4-0) seeks his team-leading fifth win of the season tonight...Pepiot improved to 4-0 in his last outing June 9 against Sugar Land. Pepiot entered the game in the middle of the fifth inning following Andrew Heaney's rehab start and allowed one run and five hits over the game's final 4.2 innings with six strikeouts to finish off a 6-1 win...He now owns a 1.77 ERA over nine appearances (eight starts) with OKC and has 55 strikeouts against 16 walks in 40.2 IP. Among PCL pitchers with at least 40.0 innings, Pepiot ranks first in ERA and opponent batting average (.182) while ranking third in WHIP (1.03). He's also third with 12.17 strikeouts per nine innings...Over his last three games with OKC, Pepiot has allowed two runs and eight hits over 14.1 IP, with 19 strikeouts against four walks. Opponents have gone 8-for-48 (.167)...Pepiot has split time between OKC and LA this season. In his three starts with LAD, he's allowed four runs over 11.1 innings while holding opponents to a .154 average with 13 strikeouts. However, he has also allowed 11 walks. Pepiot made his ML debut in Pittsburgh May 11 with 3.0 scoreless innings...He was named PCL Pitcher of the Month for April as he went 2-0 in five starts with a league-best 1.66 ERA, allowing 14 hits with 29 K's over 21.2 IP and held opponents to a .182 average. He also received weekly PCL honors after making two starts during OKC's first series of the season versus Albuquerque. He threw 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, three walks and seven K's...The OKC Dodgers have gone 8-0 in Pepiot's starts this season...Pepiot was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, becoming the program's highest-ever draft pick...Tonight is his first career outing against the Aces.

Against the Aces: 2022: 2-5 2021: 3-3 All-time: 30-27 At RNO: 8-13 The Dodgers and Aces are meeting for their second series of the season and first at Greater Nevada Field since 2018 after the teams played three straight series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark starting with the 2019 season...Reno won the May 24-29 series in OKC, 4-2, and won three straight games in Bricktown for the first time ever, including a doubleheader sweep. The Aces had a slight edge in runs, 35-33, and hits, 50-42, as Reno won its first series in Bricktown after OKC won or split each of the teams' first seven series in OKC since 2010...Jason Martin led OKC with six hits in the first series this season and tied with Omar Estévez for a team-best six RBI. Estévez also hit two home runs...In 2021, the teams split a six-game series in OKC, with the Dodgers winning the first, third and sixth games of the set. The teams were even offensively as well in the series with the Dodgers taking a slight 35-34 edge in runs, a 54-52 edge in hits and 9-8 edge in homers...The last time the Dodgers played in Reno in 2018, they lost three of four games and the team is now 2-7 during their last nine games at Greater Nevada Field.

Tuesday Trip Up: Last night, the Dodgers sustained their largest loss since a 9-0 defeat at home against the Aces May 26. The team committed three errors, made three outs on the bases, hit into three double plays and threw two run-scoring wild pitches. It was the seventh time this season the team committed three or more errors in a game and first time in nearly a month (May 15 at Round Rock). OKC had committed a total of three errors over the previous seven games...Although the Dodgers lost yesterday's series opener, the team is 6-2 in its last eight games and has won eight of the last 11 games. The Dodgers have also won three straight series and are 8-1-3 through their first 12 series of the season, with their lone series loss going to Reno in OKC in late May. In fact, the Dodgers are now 2-5 against the Aces this season but are 35-19 against the rest of the Pacific Coast League...With a win tonight, the Dodgers can move back to 14 games above .500 - tying their highest above .500 this season.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Tuesday night, and over his last two games, he is 6-for-9 with three doubles, three runs and three RBI. Lamb has now hit a double in five straight games, totaling six doubles during that time. He also extended his overall hitting streak to seven games (12x29). He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games (16x43) and in 12 of his last 14 games (19x56). Lamb's stretch of five straight games with an extra-base hit is the second longest by an OKC player this season and one shy of Zach McKinstry's stretch of six games April 6-12...Lamb has also reached base in 21 of his last 22 games as well as in 36 of his last 38 games. Over the 38-game stretch (beginning April 24), Lamb is slashing .326/.435/.596 with nine homers, 11 doubles, 27 walks, 33 RBI and 27 runs scored...He leads OKC with 12 homers and his 42 RBI rank second. His 57 hits are tied for second on the team as are his 33 walks and 11 doubles...Lamb ranks tied for fourth in the PCL in walks, ranks fifth in the league in RBI and tied for fifth in homers while his 104 total bases are seventh.

Busch League: Michael Busch hit his third home run at Triple-A and his 14th overall this season with a line drive, two-run homer in the fourth inning last night. Busch is now riding a seven-game hitting streak - tied for the longest current hitting streak by a Dodgers player and his longest during his time with OKC - going 8-for-30 with three extra-base hits and six RBI...Busch's 14 homers are currently tied for first among all Dodgers minor leaguers and he leads the farm system with 45 RBI overall.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry tallied two doubles and reached base three times Tuesday, also drawing a walk. McKinstry is 6-for-16 upon his most recent return to OKC and now has 20 multi-hit outings in 42 games overall with the team. His 57 hits are tied for second on the team although he has only played in 42 of OKC's 61 games this season...McKinstry's .341 average and .426 rank both second in the PCL, while his four triples are tied for second and his .911 OPS is ninth.

Clearance at JMart: Jason Martin had Tuesday night off, but on Sunday doubled and drove in a run as he has now hit safely in a season-best six straight games, going 8-for-22 with five extra-base hits and six RBI. He paces the Dodgers with 12 doubles this season and is tied with Miguel Vargas for a team-best 24 extra-base hits, while his 37 runs scored are tied for second-most among Dodgers players. He ranks among the PCL's top-10 players in triples (T-2nd, 4), runs (T-6th), extra-base hits (T-7th), RBI (8th, 37) and SLG (10th, .531).

Drew Point: Drew Avans also did not play yesterday, but on Sunday he tied his season high with three RBI with a bases-clearing double. He now has five RBI in his last two games and has tallied 10 of his 18 total RBI this season during his first 11 games of June...His 12 hits this month are second-most on the team as are his 10 RBI...Since May 26 (16 games), Avans is slashing .320/.453/.520 with 16 hits, 14 runs, 11 RBI, 11 walks and five steals...Avans leads the Dodgers with 11 stolen bases this season.

Run Rules: Including last night, the Dodgers have been limited to three or fewer runs in each of their last four losses (8 R). Over the last 18 games, the Dodgers are 10-8. In the 10 wins, they've batted .283 (96x339) with 76 runs scored, notching at least six runs in nine of the 10 games. In the eight losses, they have batted .194 (49x253) with 18 runs scored, exceeding two runs just in three of the eight games...Yesterday was the fourth time in the last six games against Reno the Dodgers scored three or fewer runs.

Walkabouts: Although the Dodgers lead all Triple-A teams in walks, they drew only one walk last night, matching their season low and marking the first time since Game 1 of a doubleheader May 5 they drew only one walk. It was the first time they walked just once in a nine-inning game since April 26 vs. Sugar Land. OKC has only three walks over the last two games, and prior to Sunday, the Dodgers had drawn at least three walks in 18 straight games and a total of 41 walks over the previous eight games...On the other hand, the Dodgers allowed seven more walks last night, and after their first walk-less game of the season June 9, they have allowed 27 walks over the last four games. The team has also handed out at least five walks in five of the last seven games and is second among all Triple-A teams in walks this season.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas was held 0-for-4 last night and did not reach base for the first time since May 27 against Reno in OKC, snapping a 13-game on-base streak - his second on-base streak of the season of at least 13 games. He also had a team-best 19-game on-base streak April 26-May 17...On Sunday, Vargas hit his 10th home run of the season and his second in the last four games with a two-run shot out to left field...Vargas paces the PCL with 52 runs scored and is tied for first with 65 hits, while his 43 RBI and 112 total bases are fourth and his 33 walks are tied for fourth.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 4-2 in Game 2 of a series after losing the series opener (2-1 road). They have not started a series down 0-2 since May 5 against Albuquerque...Tony Wolters did not play Tuesday but collected a team-high two hits Sunday, including his first triple of the season. He also finished the game with a walk, RBI and scored two runs and now has nine hits in his last eight games...Yadier Álvarez pitched 2.0 scoreless innings for OKC last night for his fifth straight outing without allowing an earned run (6.2 IP). He has allowed two hits and three walks during the stretch with eight strikeouts...Over the first 12 games of June, the bullpen has allowed just two of 19 inherited runners to score...The Dodgers have not allowed a home run in three straight games, tying their season-long streak. They've allowed one homer in the last six games.

