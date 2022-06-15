Reno Aces Reveal July 2022 Promotion Schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their July promotional schedule today for fans to view, with Individual Game tickets currently on sale on RenoAces.com.

Special Events

Independence Day Celebration (Monday, July 4), presented by the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, KTVN 2 News, and KBUL 98.1 FM returns to Greater Nevada Field after the Aces were on the road in 2021. Once again, local company Pyro Guys, Inc. will deliver an action-packed and expanded postgame firework show in celebrating our country.

Red Replica Jersey Giveaway (Saturday, July 9) presented by Dillard's will enable fans to wear their favorite baseball team's jersey around town and to the stadium. Quantities are limited, so all hoping to receive one are encouraged to arrive once gates open.

Margaritaville (Saturday, July 23) presented by The Row and 103.7 The River will bring the island vibes with Jimmy Buffet music and inspired food. More Details:

Mini Archie Keychain Giveaway (Limited Quantities Available)

On-field jersey auction benefitting JOIN, Inc.

Special Concession Items:

Margarita Burger

Island Tots

Tequila-lime chicken sliders

Parrot Punch

Margarita specials (of course)

Star Wars Night (Saturday, July 30) presented by Truckee Meadows Community College and KOLO 8 News Now will be hosted at the stadium for the first time since the 2019 season. The night will include:

Expandable Glow Sword Giveaway (Limited Quantities Available)

On-field jersey auction benefitting Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation

Special Concession Items:

Wookie Burger

R2D2 Dog

Force Funnel Fries

Light & Dark Side themed cocktails

July's Daily Deals will remain mostly the same, with the addition of the *New* Wild Wednesdays:

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00, and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00

*New* Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday, July - September, using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Military and First Responder Wednesdays - Buy One, Get One Ticket Free for active or retired military members and first responders with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by 100.1 We! FM and Rock 104.5 - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts or $4.00 Aceball Ale drafts

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics

Super Saturdays - Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Saturday, July 9 - Red Replica Jersey giveaway presented by Dillard's

Saturday, July 23 - Margaritaville presented by The Row and 103.7 The River

Mini Archie Keychain giveaway

Saturday, July 30 - Star Wars Night presented by Truckee Meadows Community College and KOLO 8 News Now

Expandable Glow Sword Giveaway (Limited Quantities Available)

Family Sundays presented by the Washoe County Health District, Parents Against Vaping, Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition, and 106.9 MORE FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Dog Days presented by Mars Petcare

Tuesday, July 26

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

The Reno Aces will be home for fifteen (15) combined home games featuring matchups against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, and the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels in July. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

