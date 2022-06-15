Salt Lake Stung by Former Bees

June 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Salt Lake was stung by a former Bee, as the Albuquerque Isotopes take game one of a six game series 5-1 on Tuesday night. Jose Rojas tied the game in the 4th at 1-1 with his fourth home run of the season, but former Salt Lake catcher Carlos Perez snapped the tie with a leadoff blast in the seventh inning off of Bees starter Jake Kalish. Alan Trejo would make it back to back homers for a 3-1 lead and Albuquerque added two more runs in the eighth to put the game away.

Kalish (6-2) took the loss, as he allowed his first three homers this season, but he did deliver his team leading sixth quality start of the season, as he went six innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Besides his home run, Rojas added two singles to account for three of the Bees' five hits in the game.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.