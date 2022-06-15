Enmanuel Valdez Homers Three Times in Space Cowboys' Win

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - Enmanuel Valdez batted third for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Wednesday night, one spot behind Jake Meyers.

On June 20, 2021, in El Paso, Meyers became the first player in Sugar Land's franchise history to hit three home runs in a game.

Valdez became the third player in Sugar Land's history to accomplish the feat, hitting three solo homers in a 10-4 win for the Space Cowboys over the Round Rock Express.

Valdez joined Meyers and Jeremy Peña, who hit three homers for Sugar Land on September 21, 2021, against Albuquerque. He hit his home runs in the first, third and fifth innings. Valdez got the scoring started for the Space Cowboys in the first with an opposite-field solo home run. He's hit five home runs through his first seven game since joining the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi and has 16 overall on the season.

Meyers, who is amidst a Major League Rehab Assignment, hit a solo home run directly in front of Valdez in the third. It was the first home run of the year for Meyers, who started in center field and was appearing in the ninth game of his MLB Rehab stint.

Taylor Jones followed Valdez's first-inning homer with a walk and David Hensley drove in Jones with a double that hit off the left-field wall. Korey Lee brought Hensley home with an RBI single down the left-field line. The Space Cowboys have driven in nine first-inning runs through the first two games of the series. Lee finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Jones added a home run of his own in the seventh, delivering a three-run shot to left that traveled 423 feet. It was the second homer of the season for Jones, who was also making the ninth start of his MLB Rehab stint.

Shawn Dubin got the start and struck out a season-high eight batters through four innings. Dubin has struck out 13 batters through his last two appearances (8.1 IP). He entered tied for second in the Pacific Coast League with 13.33 strikeouts-per-nine-innings (min. 25 IP).

The Space Cowboys have won five games in a row, matching their longest winning streak of the season.

They'll send Jonathan Bermudez to the mound at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night for the third game of the series at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

