Space Cowboys Offense Delivers 17 Runs in Road Trip Finale

(EL PASO, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys offense erupted for a 17-14-win Sunday night as they closed out their road trip in El Paso.

The Space Cowboys had six players drive in multiple runs in their win over the Chihuahuas.

Corey Julks and Alex McKenna each homered, combining to go 3-for-8 with five RBI. For Julks, it was his ninth home run in his last 15 games. He leads the Space Cowboys with 10 home runs this season and leads the Pacific Coast League with nine home runs in May.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third thanks in part to Alex De Goti. who finished the night 4-for-5 with five runs, two doubles and two RBI. He drove in Pedro León with an RBI double in the third.

Scott Manea got the Space Cowboys on the board in the second with an RBI single and Cesar Salazar added a two-run single following De Goti in the third. Manea went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBI. Salazar finished 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Sugar Land tacked on four more in the fourth on a two-run double from Lewis Brinson, RBI single from Korey Lee and bases-loaded walked from Salazar.

McKenna hit his three-run shot - his second homer of the year - in the fifth inning. Julks followed with his two-run home run in the sixth.

Brent Rooker, Nomar Mazara and Shogo Akiiyama each homered for El Paso and drove in a combined nine runs on the night.

Following Monday's off day, the Space Cowboys are set to return home at 7:05 p.m. on Monday for a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. JP France is scheduled to start the opener for the Space Cowboys.

