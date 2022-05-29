River Cats End Bees' Winning Streak Winning 7-1

Sacramento scored early and often, as the River Cats rolled to a 7-1 win over the Bees to snap Salt Lake's three game winning streak. Sacramento jumped to a 5-0 lead after three innings, as they scored one run in the first, two in the second and two in the third off of Bees starter Jose Suarez (1-1).

The Bees would get on the board in the fourth with Dillon Thomas opening up the inning with a double and scoring on a single to right field by Kean Wong. That would be the end of the offense for Salt Lake, as they managed just two hits and no runs over the final five innings. Besides the winning streak, the Bees had a nine game homer streak also come to an end. David MacKinnon reached on an infield single to extend his hitting streak to eleven games.

