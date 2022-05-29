OKC Dodgers Win 9-2

Game Summary: Omar Estévez hit two home runs and the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored nine unanswered runs over the game's first four innings in a 9-2 win against the Reno Aces Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Reno (25-22) scored two runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly and RBI double to take a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers (28-19) loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning before a two-run single by Zach McKinstry tied the score at 2-2. Oklahoma City added four runs in the third inning with a RBI single by Drew Avans followed by a three-run homer by Estévez for a 6-2 Dodgers advantage. Oklahoma City extended its lead in the fourth inning with Estévez's second three-run homer of the night for a 9-2 edge as he finished the game with six RBI. The Dodgers' pitching staff held the Aces scoreless and to four hits over the game's final seven innings as OKC snapped a three-game losing skid.

Of Note: -Omar Estévez compiled a career-high six RBI Saturday night as he posted his second career game with two home runs. The two homers he hit Saturday were his first and second home runs of the 2022 season and marked the first time since July 5, 2018 with Rancho Cucamonga he hit two homers in a game...His six RBI tied for the most by a Dodgers player this season, as Stefen Romero first hit the milestone May 1 against Sugar Land in OKC.

-After scoring a total of four runs and tallying 13 hits over the last three games combined, the Dodgers' offense broke out for nine runs and 10 hits Saturday night...OKC's run total Saturday was the team's highest since a 14-7 win in Tuesday's series opener against the Aces, while the team's hit total was OKC's highest since May 17 against El Paso when the Dodgers finished with 16 hits.

-Zach McKinstry went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI for his 17th multi-hit game of the season. His 49 hits rank second on the team, although he has only played in 35 of OKC's 47 games this season.

-Jake Lamb drew two more walks Saturday night and went 1-for-3. He has now reached base safely in 24 of his last 25 games and has hit safely in 19 of those games. He has also drawn a walk in six consecutive games and has 10 walks during the six-game stretch.

-Pitcher Mark Washington made his Triple-A debut in the eighth inning and retired all three batters he faced with one strikeout. The right-handed reliever joined the Dodgers' roster Saturday from Double-A Tulsa where he went 3-0 with a 1.16 ERA in 15 relief outings with 22 strikeouts.

-The Dodgers' offense drew eight more walks Saturday and now has 93 walks over the past 16 games. The Dodgers lead all Triple-A teams with 241 walks this season.

-Saturday was Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night presented by Casey's General Stores and Dodgers players and coaches took the field in special camouflage jerseys and hats.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Aces continue their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench joins retired Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson and acclaimed photographer Jean Fruth Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to promote the non-profit Grassroots Baseball and hold a pregame book signing for "Grassroots Baseball: Route 66." Copies of the book, in which Bench wrote the introduction and a chapter about Oklahoma, will be available for purchase in the OKC Dodgers Team Store. Bench is also slated to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Additionally Sunday, OKC Dodgers Rookie League participants will take place in a pregame parade on the field. The OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation, in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will host a "They Were All Stars" traveling exhibit at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark throughout June and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Sunday. Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

