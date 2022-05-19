Space Cowboys Game Notes

ENOLI CANNOLI: Enoli Paredes tossed a scoreless inning Wednesday, lowering his ERA to 0.60 on the season. Paredes' 0.60 ERA is the lowest of Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 15 innings pitched.

MASHIJEVIC: Matijevic is amidst a 13-game hitting streak, which is the longest from the Space Cowboys this season, as well as tied for the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Matijevic has hit .340 (16x47) with a double, four homers and 12 RBI during the streak. Matijevic is third in the PCL with a 1.071 OPS, is fourth with a .656 slugging percentage, eighth with a .415 on-base percentage and ninth with a .322 batting average. He's also tied for ninth in the PCL and leads the Space Cowboys with eight home runs. He's homered three times in his last eight games.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

