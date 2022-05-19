Round Rock Sweeps Sugar Land with 5-3 Win

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (24-15) collected a three-game sweep of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-24) with a 5-3 win on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Round Rock RHP Cole Winn (3-0, 5.94) earned the win after 5.0 innings on the bump that saw three earned runs on three hits. He struck out four and walked only two. Sugar Land reliever RHP Nick Hernandez (0-2, 2.92) was tagged with the loss after allowing two earned runs on one hit. He walked two and struck out three in 1.1 innings. RHP Jesus Tinoco earned his fifth save of the season. Tinoco tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock trailed for the first time in the series in the first inning. SS Niko Goodrum earned a walk to start it off. CF Pedro Leon doubled to score Goodrum and give Sugar Land a 1-0 lead. A single for LF J.J. Matijevic scored Leon and extended the lead to 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Express RF Zach Reks led things off with a double. Newest E-Train member, LF Nick Solak, walked. C Meibrys Viloria cranked a three-run home run to give Round Rock a 3-2 advantage.

In the home-half of the fourth inning, LF Korey Lee belted a one out double. 3B Corey Julks singled and a fielding error, charged to Solak in left field, allowed Lee to score which tied the game at three.

The Express grabbed a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, 1B Sherten Apostel hit a ground ball that scored two runs. Apostel earned a fielder's choice. The relay throw to complete a double play was low to first base allowing both Calhoun and Viloria to score. RHP Nick Tropeano and RHP Jesus Tinoco each tossed 2.0 scoreless innings out of the Round Rock bullpen to secure the victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

DH Willie Calhoun finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and a strikeout. Entering today, Calhoun was 2-for-15 in his previous four games.

RHP Cole Winn went 5.0 innings and earned his third win of the season. It was the fourth time Winn has gone at least five innings in a start. In games that he starts, the Express own a 7-1 record.

RHP Nick Tropeano tossed the sixth and seventh innings. Tropeano went 2.0 scoreless innings that saw four strikeouts. He earned his third hold of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.20.

Next up: Round Rock will return to Dell Diamond on Friday night for the start of a three-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas. Express RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, 7.11) is slated to take the mound up against Chihuahuas LHP Aaron Leasher (1-1, 4.88). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

