Three-Homer Sixth Inning Fuels Aces' 12-4 Win over Aviators

May 19, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. -The Reno Aces (20-18) recorded a seven-run sixth inning on three homers in a 12-4 rout over the Las Vegas Aviators (20-18) Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Trailing 4-2 with the bases loaded in the sixth, Drew Ellis stepped into the batter's box and delivered a moonshot off the left-field video board for a grand slam and the 6-4 lead. Two at-bats later, Dominic Canzone pulled a ball to deep right-center for a two-run shot and the 8-4 lead. Yadiel Rivera completed the trifecta later in the inning with a solo shot to left for the 9-4 advantage. This was the second three-home run inning of the season for the Aces. The first occurred on April 20 against Salt Lake.

In what seemed like déjà vu, Jake McCarthy opened up Reno's scoring for the second-straight game with a homer in the bottom of the first. This time, McCarthy's homer accounted for just one run to tie the game. The home run also extended his on-base streak to 20 games.

Humberto Mejia (1-1) earned his first win of the season with two shutout innings and allowed just one hit on the mound.

Caleb Baragar and Kevin Ginkel added two perfect innings of relief to secure the victory for Reno.

Canzone (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) and Rivera (3-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R) recorded their first three-hit games in an Aces uniform Wednesday night.

The seven-run sixth inning was the most runs in a single frame for the Aces this season.

Also, Reno's four-straight victories mark a season-high winning streak for the Aces.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.