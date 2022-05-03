Space Cowboys Game Notes

May 3, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







FULL-COURT PRESS: Astros RHP Ryan Pressly is set to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Space Cowboys on Tuesday. The Astros closer has been on the 10-Day Injured List since April 14 with right knee inflammation. Pressly recorded a 2.70 ERA and three saves through four appearances prior to being placed on the IL. Pressly is coming off a 2021 season in which he was selected to his second All-Star team and recorded a career-high 26 saves.

KINGS OF León : Pedro León hit his third home run of the year and collected his team-high 14th RBI of the season Sunday in Oklahoma City. León's home run on Sunday had a 110-mph exit velocity, which is the hardest-hit Space Cowboys home run this season. Over his last eright games, León has hit .324 (11x34) with five doubles, two home runs and four stolen bases over that stretch. León is tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with eight doubles and is tied for third in the league with eight stolen bases.

'LEE'D THE PACK: Korey Lee has an extra-base hit in each of his last three games, hitting .286 (4x14) with a double, two home runs and six RBI through that stretch. Lee's four home runs on the season are tied with JJ Matijevic for the most on the Space Cowboys.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.