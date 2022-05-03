Albuquerque Stop Dodgers in First of Series

The Oklahoma City Dodgers' three-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-4 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (15-10) fought back from a 5-0 deficit, and OKC pitchers retired the final 16 Isotopes batters of the game, but OKC was unable to complete a comeback in the series opener on a Field Trip Day. The Isotopes (11-14) scored two runs on an OKC fielding error in the second inning. They added three more runs in the fourth inning, including a solo homer by Carlos Pérez, for a 5-0 advantage. The Dodgers were held without a hit until the fifth inning when Jason Martin connected on a two-RBI triple that hit high off the tall wall in right field. Andy Burns followed and hit a RBI single to cut Albuquerque's lead to 5-3. In the sixth inning, Ryan Noda's RBI single trimmed the Isotopes' lead to one run. Albuquerque outhit the Dodgers, 6-5.

Of Note:

-Outfielder Jason Martin collected a team-high two hits, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a game-high two RBI and scored a run. Martin extended his hitting streak to five games, going 8-for-17 with four RBI and four runs scored. He is tied with Miguel Vargas for the team lead with 25 hits and is tied with Kevin Pillar with 17 RBI for the team lead.

-The Dodgers hit their Triple-A-leading 15th triple of the season. It was the team's fourth triple in the last five games as Martin became the sixth different Dodgers player to hit a triple this season.

-Infielder Miguel Vargas singled in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to five games, going 8-for-18 with three RBI and nine runs scored. His 25 hits are tied for the team lead with Jason Martin, while his 21 runs scored are second on the team.

-The Dodgers' three-game winning streak came to an end with the loss as they fell to 9-4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season. The Dodgers are now 4-2 in their last six games.

-Dodgers pitchers retired the final 16 Isotopes batters of the game. After a two-out single by Elehuris Montero in the fourth inning, Beau Burrows (1-1) got Scott Schebler to pop out before relief pitchers Marshall Kasowski, Yency Almonte and Justin Hagenman closed out the final 5.0 innings with six strikeouts and did not issue a walk. OKC pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts in the game for their seventh straight double-digit strikeout game and 17th of the season.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Isotopes continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

