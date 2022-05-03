Reno Aces to Host Fantasy Camp August 26-28

May 3, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Baseball enthusiasts can channel their inner child and have the chance to live out their dreams at Greater Nevada Field this summer as the Reno Aces will host its first Fantasy Camp from August 26-28, 2022. Spaces are limited, and each prospective camper must register and pay in full by June 1st, 2022. Spots are $2,850 each.

Fantasy Camp participants will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience by having their own locker in a Triple-A clubhouse, playing multiple games a day, interacting with professional trainers and clubhouse staff, awards, endless photo opportunities, and more!

Learn from the pros as each camper will enjoy instruction from a coaching staff of former MLB greats that include:

Vida Blue - 1972, 1973, and 1974 World Series champion, 1971 Cy Young Award winner and 1971 American League MVP, and six-time All-Star selection.

Jay Bell - 2001 World Series champion, Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner, Silver Slugger award winner, and two-time All-Star selection.

Joel Youngblood - 1976 World Series champion and All-Star selection during 14-year MLB career.

Mike Felder - 10-year MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Houston Astros.

Bill Laskey - Seven-year MLB career with the San Francisco Giants, Montreal Expos, and Cleveland Indians.

Each camper will also receive a complete Reno Aces uniform that includes a jersey, pants, belt, socks, hat, and turf shoes.

For more information about the 2022 Reno Aces Fantasy Camp or call (650) 342=5443.

