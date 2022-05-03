OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (10-14) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (15-9)

Game #25 of 150/Home #13 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Ryan Feltner (2-0, 3.10) vs. OKC-RHP Beau Burrows (1-0, 5.00)

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their homestand and open a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes with a Field Trip Game at 11:05 a.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have won three straight games as well as four of their last five games to move into a tie with Round Rock for the PCL East Division lead...OKC is 9-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to start the season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers' offense broke out for a season-high 15 runs Sunday afternoon in a 15-10 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the series finale between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Stefen Romero racked up six RBI and hit two doubles, while Tomás Telis had a game-high three hits and four RBI. Drew Avans also hit a three-run homer as the Dodgers scored 14 straight runs from the first through fourth innings. Sugar Land took a 2-0 lead early in the game. The Dodgers quickly answered, scoring four runs in the bottom of the frame. OKC's first three batters of the game drew walks to load the bases for Romero, who cleared the bases with a double down the right field line. Telis added a RBI single for a 4-2 lead. In the third inning, OKC added four more runs with a sacrifice fly by Romero and a three-run homer by Avans. The Dodgers tacked on six more runs in the fourth inning with a two-run double by Romero, a bases-clearing double by Telis and a bases-loaded walk by Miguel Vargas for a 14-2 advantage. Sugar Land then scored eight runs over the final three innings, including six runs in the seventh inning. The Dodgers plated their final run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Ty Kelly in the eighth inning as OKC picked up a third-straight win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Beau Burrows (1-0) makes his fifth start of the season and second of the current homestand...Burrows pitched a season-high 5.1 innings April 27 against Sugar Land and earned his first win of 2022. He allowed two runs and five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts to tie his season-high mark...In his first two games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, Burrows is 1-0 with 1.93 ERA, allowing three runs (two earned), eight hits, two walks and 14 K's over 9.1 innings. In two road starts, Burrows has an 8.31 ERA with two walks and nine strikeouts...Overall, Burrows has 23 strikeouts against just four walks over his first 18.0 innings...Burrows signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Nov. 28, 2021 after playing for both Triple-A Toledo and St. Paul last season, posting a combined 4-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 65 K's over 65.1 IP. He also made five MLB appearances combined for Detroit and Minnesota...Burrows made his MLB debut July 27, 2020 against Kansas City pitching 2.1 innings in relief. He appeared in five total games with Detroit in a COVID-shortened regular season...He was originally selected by Detroit with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Weatherford High School (Texas)...Tonight is his second start of the season against the Isotopes. During his season debut April 8 in OKC, he allowed one unearned run over 4.0 IP with three hits, one walk and seven K's in a no decision.

Against the Isotopes: 2022: 5-1 2021: 9-9 All-time: 121-100 At OKC: 71-39 The Dodgers and Isotopes meet for their second series in the young 2022 season and second series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season against one another April 5-10, with the Dodgers winning the series, 5-1, including closing the series with four consecutive wins. The Dodgers outscored Albuquerque, 43-24, in the series and outhit the Isotopes, 62-40, including nine homers. Zach McKinstry had 11 hits in six games, including three triples and three doubles...The teams split their 2021 season series, 9-9. The first 12 games were played in Albuquerque before the series shifted to OKC for the final six games. The Isotopes won seven of the first 12 games before OKC won the final series, 4-2, including the final two games between the teams...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019 prior to last season's split...Going back to 2012, OKC is 29-7 at home against the Isotopes over the last 36 games...Following this series, the teams won't play each other again until Sept. 13-18 in Albuquerque.

Getting Offensive: The Dodgers' 15 runs Sunday were a season high and the most runs scored by the team since a 15-10 win Aug. 8, 2021 in Albuquerque. Over the last two games combined, the Dodgers have scored 22 runs. Prior to Saturday, the team had been held to four runs or less in seven of the previous eight games, scoring a total of 23 runs. They went 20-for-64 (.313) overall between the two games after batting a combined .196 over the previous eight games. They went 8-for-21 with RISP after going 5-for-47 over the previous eight games...Seven of OKC's 11 hits went for extra bases Sunday, including a season-high five doubles, a triple and a homer. It was the team's highest extra-base hit total since racking up a season-high eight April 10 against Albuquerque in OKC...Drew Avans' three-run homer in the third inning Sunday extended OKC's stretch of consecutive games with a home run to six straight, tying OKC's season-high mark...In the third inning Sunday, the Dodgers hit for a team cycle, collecting a triple by Miguel Vargas, single by Tomás Telis, home run by Drew Avans and a ground-rule double by Omar Estévez...The Dodgers scored four or more runs in three separate innings. They had not had a four-run inning since April 20 in Sacramento, and it was the first time since Sept. 24, 2021 at Las Vegas the team had multiple four-plus run innings in the same game.

When in Romero: On Sunday, Stefen Romero went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and tied his career-high mark with six RBI - also the most RBI by an OKC player in a game this season. (No OKC player had collected more than three RBI in a game.) Over his last two games, he is 4-for-8 with nine RBI and three doubles. Romero played the last five seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and his six RBI Sunday tied his domestic career high, first set May 12, 2012 with High-A High Desert against Rancho Cucamonga. He's the first OKC player with six RBI in a single game since Matt Davidson did it Aug. 28, 2021 against Las Vegas in OKC...Romero's nine RBI are more than six players on the roster who have been with the team since Opening Day.

Tomás the Tank: Tomás Telis reached base in all four of his plate appearances Sunday, going 3-for-3 with a walk, double, two runs scored and four RBI. It was his highest single-game RBI total since driving in six runs for Triple-A Rochester Aug. 22, 2019 vs. Buffalo. His bases-clearing double in the fourth inning was his first extra-base hit of the season...He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 13-for-31 (.419) with four multi-hit games, seven RBI and six runs scored during the stretch.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb had Sunday off, but on Saturday he moved into the OKC team lead with his fifth home run of the season, sending a two-run blast into the upper deck in right field. It was his second homer in as many games. Lamb also homered in three straight games April 9-12...He went 2-for-4 overall Saturday for his fourth multi-hit outing in his last six games. During that time, Lamb has hit safely in five of the six games and is 9-for-21 (.429) with two homers, a double, six RBI, three runs scored and four walks...He leads the team lead with eight multi-hit games and six multi-RBI games.

That's My JM: Jason Martin did not play Sunday but reached base in all four of his plate appearances Saturday, going 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, RBI and two runs scored. He hit safely in each of his four games against the Space Cowboys, going a combined 6-for-13 with two RBI, three walks and three runs scored...Martin's 23 hits this season are one behind Miguel Vargas for the team lead and he is tied with Andy Burns with a team-leading six doubles.

All Walks of Life: OKC's offense drew a season-high 11 walks Sunday and leads the PCL with 121 walks this season. Eddy Alvarez, Miguel Vargas, Kevin Pillar and Andy Burns each drew two walks Sunday, as the Dodgers have 28 walks over the last four games...However, the pitching staff also walked six batters Sunday. The Dodgers have allowed 107 walks so far this season, which is second-most in the league.

Mound Matters: The Dodgers surrendered 10 runs Sunday - with eight runs over the final three innings - marking the third time they've allowed double-digit runs. It's the first time the team has won a game when allowing 10-plus since an 11-10 win at Albuquerque Aug. 10, 2021 and the first time it's happened at home since a 13-12 victory over Omaha April 16, 2019...In the two games prior, the Dodgers had allowed a combined three runs, and in the four previous games combined, OKC had allowed a total of 13 runs...In the team's last 11 games, the Dodgers have allowed two or fewer runs five times (4-1) but seven or more runs in each of the other six games (2-4)...Six Dodgers pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts Sunday for OKC's sixth straight double-digit strikeout game and 16th of the season.

First Things First: The Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning Sunday. Over their first 23 games this season, they had scored a total of seven runs in the first inning...OKC is now 6-0 when scoring in the first inning this season.

Around the Horn: Miguel Vargas went 2-for-3 and scored a game-high three runs Sunday. He leads OKC with 24 hits and his 20 runs scored are second-most in the PCL. Over his last three games, Vargas is 7-for-15 with three RBI and eight runs. His triple in the third inning Sunday was OKC's 14th triple of the season and the team's third triple in the last four games...Eddy Alvarez reached base in four of his six plate appearances Sunday, going 1-for-3 with two walks and a HBP, and he scored two runs. He been hit by a pitch a league-leading six times...Caleb Ferguson continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Sunday, making his second appearance with OKC. He started the game and pitched two-thirds of an inning, facing four total batters on 18 pitches (12 strikes).

