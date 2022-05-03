Aces Outslugged in 13-9 Loss to Express

RENO, Nev. - In a back-and-forth slugfest, the Reno Aces (12-13) fell late in a 13-9 defeat to the Round Rock Express (16-9) in front of a season-high crowd of 6,894 Tuesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Down 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Aces went on a scoring spree and plated nine unanswered runs in a four-inning span highlighted by a three-RBI performance from Yadiel Rivera. Despite the nine-run surge, the Aces could not catch up to the Express in the later innings.

In his first rehab start for the Aces this season, Josh Rojas had an impressive 2-for-3 performance with a pair of runs batted in.

The relief tandem of Humberto Mejia and Miguel Aguilar was dominant coming out of the bullpen with a combined three scoreless innings on two hits and two strikeouts.

Braden Bishop (2-for-4) and Alek Thomas (2-for-4) recorded their fifth multi-hit games this season. Bishop is one hit shy of 600 for his minor league career.

Yonny Hernandez extended his hit streak to seven games with a 1-for-5 day with two runs scored and a stolen base.

Jesus Liranzo (0-2) did not record an out in his eighth-inning appearance and received the loss after he surrendered four earned runs on one hit and two walks.

Aces Notables:

Yadiel Rivera: 1-for-3, 3 RBI.

Josh Rojas: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B.

Alek Thomas: 2-for-4, RBI, 3 R, SB.

Humberto Mejia: 2.0 IP, 2H, 0 ER, 2 K's.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand against Round Rock through Sunday, May 8th, before hitting the road to Washington and playing the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

