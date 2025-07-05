'sox Fall To Kelowna

July 5, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox fall 7-4 in game 1 of a 3-game series to the Kelowna Falcons.

Joe Thornton (2-2) played great, getting on base all 4 times he was up to bat. Cade Martinez (2-4) also was a contributor reaching on base 3-5 times.

In the top of the 2nd, the 'Sox opened their scoring with a single by Jacob Croxford to bring home Kyle Panganiban, tying the game at 1-1.

Wenatchee took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 3rd when Jake Sanko (1-3) scored from a sac fly by Adam Haight (0-1).

The AppleSox added on 2 more runs on top of their lead making it a 4-2 ballgame in the top of the 6th. Jake Sanko hit a sac fly to score Ethan Thomas (1-4) and Jacob Croxford (1-4) finished their scoring after reaching home on a wild pitch by Arlo Pendleton.

Wenatchee's bats struggled after the 6th, not earning a single run the rest of the game.

The 'Sox's starter Gunner Penzkover pitched well despite the loss, tossing 7 innings while only giving up 2 runs, with 5 hits, and 5 strikeouts.

David Barnes earned the loss tonight after coming in relief, throwing 1 inning with 5 hits, 5 runs, and a walk.

With Friday's loss, the AppleSox are tied with the Nanaimo NightOwls for last place in the North Division.

Wenatchee looks to bounce back Saturday night for game 2.







West Coast League Stories from July 5, 2025

