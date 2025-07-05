Pippins Fall on the Fourth of July

WALLA WALLA, Washington - With fireworks exploding in the distance on July 4th at Borleske Stadium, the Walla Walla Sweets took game one of the third "Battle of the Basin" series from the Yakima Valley Pippins, 4-2. The Sweets blasted three runs across the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning and never looked back.

The Pippins led 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning as Seth Mahler entered the game in relief of Ian Fisher, who twirled five innings, only allowing one run, striking out six Sweets. Walla Walla's Tanner Kern led off the inning with a single, followed by a double by Landon Young to put two runners in scoring position. Mahler picked up his first strikeout during the next at-bat to Troy Sanders but allowed a one-out RBI single from Billy Scaldeferri to tie the game 2-2. Still with only one out, Zane Bidwell looped a single into center field, scoring Young and Scaldeferri, putting the Sweets up three runs.

The Pippins picked up their first run in the top of the fifth inning. Cole Hansen reached on an error by Trevor Tse at third base. Hansen made his way into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Neil Jansen before coming around to score on a Langan Naylor RBI single, tying the game 1-1.

Yakima Valley scored again in the next inning to take the lead. Ethan Buckley pinch-hit for Finley Spicer and reached on Walla Walla's second error of the night. Julian Angulo followed Buckley with a single, setting up Cole Hansen to hit a deep fly ball to center field, scoring Buckley on a sacrifice fly.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. Sweets designated hitter Dominic Cadiz broke the tie with a towering solo home run against one of Ian Fisher's changeups. Cadiz remains in third place in the West Coast League in home runs with seven on the season, trailing only Josh Schleichart (Portland) and Noah Karliner (Ridgefield), and leads the league in batting average (.409).

The Pippins fall to 0-1 in the second half and 7-21 overall this summer. Yakima Valley has lost its last eight games, only scoring 16 runs over that stretch. Walla Walla improves to 1-0 in the second half, 15-13 overall. Sweets reliever Nakoa Moses-Gomera picks up the win to improve to 2-1 this season. Seth Mahler suffers his second loss of the season, moving to 0-2. Walla Walla's Dylan Torres earns the save, his first of the season.

Game two between the Sweets and the Pippins is scheduled for 5:35 pm Saturday. The "Battle of the Basin" Home Run Derby will follow the game before the series wraps up on Sunday.







