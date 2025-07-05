Bridges' Gem Powers Cats to Fifth Straight Win

RIDGEFIELD, WA - The Victoria HarbourCats have been rolling in July and showed no signs of slowing down Saturday night, surrendering just one hit all game to the Ridgefield Raptors, cruising to a 6-0 win.

As the HarbourCats have done so often this season, they wasted no time getting on the board, scoring in the first inning through a Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) RBI single. That was the designated hitter's 23rd RBI of the season, which leads the team.

From there, the story was all about Thomas Bridges (Northwestern U). The right-hander has been downright dominant this season, and tonight was no different, throwing a season-high six scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five. Once again, he walked zero batters and has only allowed one free pass all season in 26 innings of work. His 0.35 ERA ranks first in the WCL among qualified pitchers. He ranks sixth in the league with 29 strikeouts.

Cayden Munster (Fresno State) gave his starter some more run support with a no-doubt solo home run in the fifth inning to double the lead, making it 2-0.

Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) increased the lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly, which was just a few feet shy of a grand slam. An error by the Raptors catcher, Jake Harvey, on the following at-bat allowed Shepherd to score. Later in the inning, Munster drove in his second run of the night with a two-out RBI single to give the Cats a 5-0 lead.

WCL STANDINGS

Victoria took a 6-0 lead in the seventh inning courtesy of a JC Allen solo home run, his fifth of the season in just 11 games. The UC San Diego junior is now hitting .412 on the season and has a slugging percentage of .854.

Austin Lindsey (Hill College) made his eighth appearance of the season out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless innings, giving up no hits, walking one, and striking out a pair. Julian Orozco (Cal Baptist) pitched a three-up-three-down ninth inning to give the HarbourCats their fifth straight win.

After a day off on Friday, Hudson Shupe (Gonzaga) was back in the lineup and had two hits, extending his hit streak to nine games. He has multi-hit efforts in six of those contests.

The Cats sit atop the North Division second-half standings with a 5-0 record. They go for their second straight series sweep tomorrow at 1:05 PM.

