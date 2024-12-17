Southpaw Strobel Re-Signs with Goldeyes
December 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Tuesday of left-handed relief pitcher Tasker Strobel.
In his return to the the club last season, Strobel appeared in 39 contests and posted a 4-3 record with a 3.76 earned run average and a 2.50 strikeout to walk ratio.
Tasker Strobel - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes
The 29-year-old served as the Goldeyes' closer in 2022. His 21 saves that season ranked second in the American Association and were tied for the fourth-most in club history. He finished the season with a 2-3 record and a 3.42 ERA in 53 appearances and represented the Goldeyes at the All-Star Game in Rosemont, Illinois.
A native of Avon, Indiana, Strobel pitched for the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2019 and 2021 and split the 2023 campaign between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kane County Cougars, and the Atlantic League's York Revolution.
Overall, Strobel's career record stands at 12-17 with a 4.35 ERA and 31 saves. He has averaged 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
"We're obviously excited to bring Tasker back," said manager Logan Watkins. "He's coming off one of, if not the best year of his career and he takes a lot of pride in wearing the Goldeyes uniform and he will play a huge role in our bullpen once again."
Winnipeg now has ten players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.
2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings
OF Evan Alexander
IF Edwin Arroyo
RHP Landen Bourassa
IF Ramón Bramasco
IF Jake Guenther
RHP Marshall Kasowski
OF Max Murphy
OF Tanner O'Tremba
LHP Tasker Strobel
RHP Ryder Yakel
The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.
For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.
Tasker Strobel
(Dave Mahussier)
