Vooletich Races Back to Sioux City

December 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers outfielder Zac Vooletich

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers outfielder Zac Vooletich(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed outfielder Zac Vooletich for the 2025 season. The speedster is set to return for a second season in Sioux City after making his professional debut with the Explorers last season. The addition of Vooletich brings the total of players signed for the 2025 season to nine.

Zac Vooletich joined Sioux City during the first week of the 2024 season after making an impression against the X's in two spring training games while playing with Fargo-Moorhead. The speedy Texan was signed on May 11 prior to the second game of the season. He would give a preview of things to come during the season with his first of 24 stolen bases and going 1-for-3 against Kansas City. Vooletich would go on to tie for 12th in the American Association with 24 stolen bases in 73 games played for Sioux City. He would swipe 24 in 25 attempts and finish second in the league in stolen base percentage at 96%. Vooletich contributions on the base paths helped Sioux City to a league-leading 200 stolen bases, setting a club record for the most in a single season for the Explorers.

Vooletich started the season with a five-game hitting streak, including a 3-for-5 night against Kansas City on May 13 with three straight RBI game from May 14-16. He would go on to hit .239 in 73 games with two home runs and 20 RBI in 2024. Vooletich would post a slash line of .239/.352./.296 while finishing third on the club in stolen bases (24). Vooletich recorded his second three-hit night of the season on July 20, going 3-for-4 and scoring three runs in the X's 9-8 win over Sioux Falls at home. He delivered in the clutch several times for the Explorers during the season. On June 29, Vooletich delivered a pinch-hit single, driving in two runs in extra innings to provide the difference in an 8-7 win at Milwaukee. During the Explorers league and season-high eight-game winning streak, Vooletich delivered the only run in a 1-0 extra-inning win on August 17 as part of a three-game sweep at Winnipeg.

Vooletich originally signed with Sioux City after last having played in the MLB Draft League in 2023 with State College. Across the season, he batted .287 with a .418 on-base percentage with 13 RBIs and scored 20 runs with eight extra-base hits. He joined the MLB Draft League after playing 39 games for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12. During his final season at Texas Tech, he broke out for a slash line of .388/.443/.560. His explosive performance throughout the year helped Texas Tech make the NCAA baseball tournament where he earned Gainesville All-Regional Team honors. He ended his career as a Red Raider with a .351 batting average over 202 at-bats.

During the summer of 2022, Vooletich competed in the California Collegiate League, ripping the cover off the ball for a .345 batting average with a .543 OBP and 1.222 OPS. Along with his impressive numbers from the plate, he also stole 13 bases without getting caught and scored 42 runs throughout the season. Prior to the year in the CCL, the outfielder transferred to Texas Tech from Navarro College. Throughout the collegiate season, he batted .279 with an .846 OPS and 18 RBIs.

2021 was Vooletich's only season at Navarro College, putting up a .372 batting average with seven homers and 45 RBIs. In addition, he stole 29 bases and posted 58 runs scored. Before Navarro College, the righty bat played at New Mexico Junior College. At NMJC in 2020, he batted .313 with 11 RBI and nine stolen bases in 21 games before the season was shut down. His first collegiate season, he played as a walk-on for the Thunderbirds, helping them reach the NJCAA World Series with a .351 batting average and 52 RBIs.

Vooletich was born in Houston, Texas but grew up in San Antonio and played at Brandeis High School.

Players signed 2025:

OF Zac Vooletich

LHP Miguel Pozo

OF Emilio Corona

C/1B Kurtis Byrne

LHP Chase Jessee

OF Henry George

RHP Jeremy Goins

LHP Jaren Jackson

RHP Ben Madison

The Explorers are set to open their 32nd season in the Siouxland on the road Thursday night, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kane County Cougars. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates. The official podcast of the Explorers can be found online and tune into the live show on Facebook Live during the offseason for more news and Explorers content.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.