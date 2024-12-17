Former Husker Signs with Saltdogs

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs are excited to announce the signing of former Nebraska Cornhusker catcher Griffin Everitt for the 2025 season. A Lincoln native and graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School, Everitt's signing marks an exciting addition to the Saltdogs roster and a homecoming for the former Husker standout.

"Bringing Griffin to the Saltdogs is huge for our organization and our fans," said Saltdogs General Manager Shane Tritz. "He's a local talent with an impressive track record at Nebraska, and we're excited for the energy he'll bring to Haymarket Park this season."

Everitt played three seasons at Nebraska from 2021 to 2023, where he became a reliable and dynamic presence both at the plate and behind it. He finished his collegiate career with 15 home runs, 78 RBI, and 70 runs scored over 126 games as a Husker. In 2022, Everitt started all 53 games and hit .291, leading the team in doubles and tying for the team lead in RBIs.

His hometown connection and impressive collegiate resume are sure to make him a fan favorite at Haymarket Park.

