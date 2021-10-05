Southern Maryland Opens Series with 8-2 Win over Rockers

WALDORF, Md. - Southern Maryland held High Point to just five hits as the Blue Crabs posted an 8-2 win on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Rockers collected just one hit through the first four innings off Southern Maryland starter Kyle Murphy while the Blue Crabs scored in each of the first four innings in building a 7-0 lead.

None of the Rockers were able to collect more than one hit, though Johnny Field and Michael Russell each had RBI doubles.

Southern Maryland took the early, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. High Point starter Cooper Casad hit leadoff hitter Matt Hibbert with a pitch before Rubi Silva singled to right. A walk to Zach Collier loaded the bases and infield ground outs scored both runs.

In the second, Joe DeLuca and Michael Baca each singled before Silva hit an inside the park homer into the rightfield corner to give the Blue Crabs a 5-0 lead.

The Crabs made it a 6-0 game in the third when Josh McAdams collected an RBI single to score Alex Crosby. And they increased the lead to 7-0 in the fourth when Casad loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk before a walk to David Harris forced in a run.

The Rockers got on the scoreboard in the fifth when James McOwen walked and scored from first on a double by Field. Russell then followed with a double to score Field.

In the seventh, Alex Crosby hit a slow grounder to Russell at short. The throw got away from Jerry Downs at first and Crosby scooted all the way around to score for an 8-2 Blue Crabs lead.

Murphy (2-1) earned the win while Casad (7-4) was handed the loss. Casad went 3.1 innings and allowed eight hits and seven runs while walking three and striking out two.

High Point and Southern Maryland will continue their three-game series on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium.

