Barnstormers Claim Back-And-Forth Series Opener

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 12-6 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Barnstormers struck first in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run to right field by Caleb Gindl off Ducks starter Darin Downs. Trayvon Robinson's RBI double down the left field line in the second made it a two-run game. Long Island answered back to tie the game at two in the third on Lew Ford's RBI double to center and Deibinson Romero's RBI double to left off Barnstormers starter Augie Sylk.

Ford's two-out RBI infield single up the third base line in the fourth put the Ducks on top 3-2. However, a four-run sixth put the Barnstormers back ahead 6-3. Blake Allemand's RBI single, Ben Wanger's RBI double, and a two-run single by Anderson De La Rosa did the damage.

The Ducks answered right back in the seventh to tie the game at six on a leadoff solo homer to right by Jesse Berardi and a two-out, two-run homer to right-center by Chris Shaw. A six-run bottom of the frame though put Lancaster back ahead 12-6. Allemand's RBI double and a three-run triple by Alejandro de Aza highlighted the frame.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Downs lasted five innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out five. Sylk pitched three and two-thirds innings, yielding three runs on four hits and six walks over three and two-thirds innings with one strikeout. Jake Mulholland (2-0) collected the win after retiring the only batter he faced. Clint Freeman (1-4) took the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits in relief.

Ford led the Flock offensively with two hits, two RBIs, a run scored and a walk.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Scott Harkin (5-0, 3.40) takes the mound for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Dominic DiSabatino (11-8, 7.58).

Long Island returns home on Friday for the final series of the regular season, a three-game set with the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Pronto of Long Island. The team will be known as Los Ducks for the game and will be wearing special commemorative jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off from October 8 to October 10 at 3:30 p.m. via the LiveSource website and mobile app. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

