National Wiffle Ball Champion to be Crowned in October

YORK, Pennsylvania - This isn't your backyard Wiffle ®Ball game.

The weekend of October 23rd and 24th, the top competitive Wiffle ®Ball players from around the country converge on PeoplesBank Park in York, Pennsylvania for the 2nd annual United Wiffle ®Ball National Championship Tournament. The competition will take place over two days, with more than 200 players spread across 44 teams competing in a total of 117 games to crown one national Wiffle ®Ball champion.

Now in its sophomore season, United Wiffle ®Ball continues a tradition of Wiffle ®Ball National Championship Tournaments that dates back more than 30 years. The annual tournament has become a destination event for the sport's top players.

"Since 2004, the pilgrimage to the National Championship Tournament has been one of two events that I put on my calendar in permanent ink," said Dan Lanigan, a participant at the National Championship for the past 17 years and captain of the 2020 United Wiffle ®Ball national champions, the Usual Suspects. "Winning the title with my teammates last year - for the second time - was the fulfillment of a dream that started with my first tournament 22 years ago."

Hosting this two-day extravaganza for the second straight year is PeoplesBank Park, the home of the Atlantic League's York Revolution. The ballpark will house nine Wiffle ®Ball fields with action running from sun-up to sun-down (and beyond) both days. The tournament is open to the public, with two-day general admission passes available for $15 per person.

"We are always excited to welcome unique and entertaining events to PeoplesBank Park, and United Wiffle ®Ball certainly provided that in the first year of our partnership," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We are thrilled to have them back and look forward to again offering the ballpark's hospitality to the teams and the terrific fans of this exciting sport."

In addition to the tournament on Saturday and Sunday, United Wiffle ®Ball will host a Friday Night FanFest at the ballpark. The Friday Night event is also open to the public and will feature the United Wiffle ®Ball home run derby and fan-participation events presented by the popular Major League Wiffle ® ("MLW") organization. General admission tickets for Friday night are $8 per person.

"We can't be more thrilled to be involved with this event," remarked MLW founder and national championship participant Kyle Shultz, who has transformed MLW into a national internet sensation with more than 286,000 subscribers to the league's YouTube channel. "Having the best Wiffle Ball talent in the world in one spot, while at the same time getting the MLW audience involved, allows for a unique dynamic we've never experienced."

For general information on the 2021 United Wiffle ®Ball National Championship tournament, please visit the United Wiffle ®Ball website at www.unitedwiffleball.com. For additional media-specific information, please refer to the media kit at www.unitedwiffleball.com/media-kit. Players and tournament representatives are available for media appearances by contacting United Wiffle ®Ball.

