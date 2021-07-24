Southern Maryland Edges Rockers 3-2

WALDORF, Md. - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs evened the ongoing series with High Point at one game apiece with a 3-2 win on Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

High Point never led in Saturday's game. Southern Maryland took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Rubi Silva homered to score Kent Blackstone. The Blue Crabs added a run in the fourth when Joe Deluca scored on a Michael Baca single.

The Rockers pulled within a run by scoring twice in the top of the fifth. Jared Mitchell walked and Randy Norris singled to put runners on first and second. Giovanny Alfonzo lined a single to center to score Mitchell. A wild pitch by Southern Maryland's Carl Brice moved Norris to third and Alfonzo second. Norris then scored on a passed ball committed by Deluca.

The Rockers were not able to get any closer, stranding 10 runners on the night. High Point left five runners in scoring position with two outs.

Starter Craig Stem took the loss despite a solid outing. He allowed six hits and just three runs while walking two and striking out seven.

Michael Russell and Norris each had a pair of hits for the Rockers while Johnny Field added a double. Alfonzo's single in the fifth extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

The Rockers and Blue Crabs conclude their three-game series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium.

