Early Runs and Plate Discipline Propel Ducks to Triumph over Revoultion

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 5-2 on Saturday night at PeoplesBank Park and have now taken the first two games of a three-game weekend series between North Division rivals.

Long Island jumped out in front 4-0 in the top half of the first inning versus York starting pitcher Jake Welch as the Flock sent 13 batters to the plate for the second consecutive night. Steve Lombardozzi scored the first run following a wild pitch from Welch, and later in the frame Ryan Jackson plated L.J. Mazzilli and Deibinson Romero with a two-run double into the left field corner. Daniel Fields remained red hot as he finished the scoring off when the right-fielder drew a free pass with the bases loaded that enabled Ramon Flores to cross the plate as the visitors drew five walks and had a pair of batters hit by a pitch before York would even be able to come to the plate offensively.

The Ducks made it 5-2 in the ninth by showing patience at the plate once again when Romero walked with three "Ducks" on the pond which allowed Johnni Turbo to score after he led off the inning with a clean single. Danny Barnes finished things off for his third save in dramatic fashion as Breland Almadova made a running basket catch in shallow centerfield and then fired a one hop throw to Romero at first base to double off Osmy Gregorio and give Long Island their 11th consecutive victory as they improved to 17-5 in the month of July.

Ducks starting pitcher Mike Bolsinger registered a no-decision in the ballgame, tossing four scoreless innings on just three hits allowed while striking out six and hitting a batter. Welch (1-4) suffered the loss after giving up four runs on one hit in one-third of an inning on the mound, walking five, hitting two and tossing a wild pitch. Rob Griswold (3-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, allowing one run on four hits in two innings pitched, striking out two. Jackson, Turbo, and Vladimir Frias each had one of the three hits for Long Island, while Mazzilli drew three walks and Romero was handed two free passes.

The Ducks conclude their three-game series against the York Revolution on Sunday afternoon while also wrapping up their six-game, two state road trip. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Joe Iorio (4-1, 4.44) gets the start for the visitors against Revolution righty Bruce Bell (0-2, 8.39).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 27, to begin a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of Stony Brook Children's. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

