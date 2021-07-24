Lancaster Loses at Lexington, 17-12

Just when you thought the football scores were in the rearview mirror, another night of non-stop offense broke out.

D.J. Peterson homered twice and drove in six runs while three-time big league All-Star Brandon Phillips added a grand slam as the Lexington Legends outslugged the Lancaster Barnstormers, 17-12, Saturday evening at Lexington Legends Ballpark.

It was the ninth game involving the Barnstormers in the first half in which both clubs have reached double digits in the run column.

Lancaster managed to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the second on a three-run homer by Cleuluis Rondon, his second in two nights.

That edge did not last long. Derek Reddy opened the second with a seeing eye single to right, and Augie Sylk (2-2) hit Chris Fornaci with a pitch. Sylk caught Tillman Pugh looking for the first out but walked the next three batters to force home two runs. Phillips followed with his grand slam to left for an 8-3 edge.

The Legends did not let up. Peterson hit the first of his two homers to left center with a man aboard in the third inning as the lead surged to 10-3. Sylk exited after loading the bases again in the fourth. Cole Sturgeon reached Garrett Granitz for an RBI single to center with De Aza cutting down Reddy for the second out of the inning. Ben Aklinski followed with a two-run single and Peterson hit his second home run as the Lexington advantage ballooned to 15-3.

Lancaster would not go away quietly. Blake Allemand singled home one run in the fifth. Following a bases loaded walk to Brent Teller in the sixth, Caleb Gindl unloaded a grand slam to cut the lead to 15-9. Kelly Dugan's homer in the seventh took another chunk out to make it 16-11, but the Barnstormers would get no closer.

The current three-game series concludes on Sunday afternoon with Nile Ball (0-1) taking the hill for the Barnstormers. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 5:00.

NOTES: Gindl took sole possession of the league home run lead with his 18th...He has hit four in Lexington...Peterson has five homers against the Barnstormers...Gindl's slam was the third by a Barnstormer this season; Phillips' was the seventh hit off Lancaster...Aklinski, Peterson and Phillips combined to drive in 15 of the 17 Lexington runs...Rondon had a homer and a double before he was lifted...He has nine homers in his last 13 games.

