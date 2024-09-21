South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence collapse in final five minutes to concede 3-3 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC in match that featured goals from joint-Golden Boot leader Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., versatile Ibis trio of Pedro Fonseca, Sebastián Vivas, Ajmeer Spengler.
