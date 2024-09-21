Kickers Earn Third Straight Victory with 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va. - - The Richmond Kickers (5-9-4, 19 pts) earned a commanding 3-0 victory over Lexington SC (4-9-5, 17 pts), Saturday night, closing out the penultimate month of the USL League One regular season moving tentatively up to eighth place and in the final playoff spot.

The Kickers created the first big chance of the night in the fifth minute. Maxi Schenfeld carried the ball up the left wing, stutter-stepped to throw off his defensive marker, and curled a cross into the penalty area that found the head of Chandler O'Dwyer. However, the Englishman's headed attempt was caught by Lexington keeper Amal Knight.

18-year-old USL Academy-contracted goalkeeper James Sneddon, in his third-straight start, shut down Lexington's first attempt in the ninth minute. The visitors earned a free kick near the top right corner of the penalty area, and Marcel Canadi placed a curling shot between the defensive wall, but Sneddon was quick to get down and catch the chance.

João Gomiero nearly broke the deadlock in the 30th minute after Ryan Sierakowski found him in space at the top of the Lexington penalty area. The midfielder laced a curling effort from his right foot that beat the keeper but hit the crossbar.

The stalemate would remain through the first 45 minutes and two additional minutes of stoppage time as the Kickers continued to test the Lexington backline while stifling clear chances on the defensive end.

Simon Fitch almost found the go-ahead in the 49th minute. Gomiero had the ball at the edge of the penalty area near the left side of the back line. The midfielder saw an opening and sent a cutting ball to the middle of the box to Fitch who one-timed a shot, forcing a diving save from Knight.

In the 55th minute, the Kickers broke the stalemate. After earning a corner, Gomeiro served a ball into the six-yard box where O'Dwyer sent a scorpion kick into the bottom right corner. It marked the second-straight match with the duo combining for the eventual game winner after O'Dwyer assisted Gomiero last week at Charlotte Independence.

Fifteen minutes later, Gomeiro would snag one of his own to double the score, receiving a crossfield pass from Ryan Sierakowski, he took a few touches and ripped a shot from just outside the 18. The curling effort flew past the keeper and doubled the Richmond lead.

Vinyals, celebrating his birthday, put the game on ice with a strike in the 72nd. He picked up the Lexington deflection off a Schenfeld throw-in and dribbled toward the top of the box. O'Dwyer touched the ball out and away from defenders while Vinyals ran onto it. In a mirror position from Gomeiro's goal, Vinyals sent the ball soaring into the far post and earned a third Kickers goal.

Josh Kirkland in his professional debut off of the bench nearly netted his first as he streaked up the right wing and played a low-driven shot that skipped across the goalmouth, beating the keeper, but going just barely wide of the far post.

At the close of the game, Sneddon made a double save to preserve the clean sheet. The first was on the USL championship all-time leading scorer Cameron Lancaster before throwing his body in front of the rebound and denying Chinenye Uche.

The Roos have a bye week next week before returning home on Saturday, Oct. 5 to host Union Omaha during RVA Craft Beer Night presented by Village Bank. Kickoff for that match is set for 6 p.m.

