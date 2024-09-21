South Georgia Tormenta FC Draws with Charlotte Independence

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC drew with Charlotte Independence at home with a 3-3 score on Saturday, September 21. This match was the fourth and final time the two teams faced off with each of the three matches prior resulting in a draw.

A second-half stoppage time goal equalized the match for South Georgia.

The Ibises entered the pitch with a fervent determination to attack and spent much of the early moments of the game in Charlotte's half. The first real chance came in the seventh minute when Mason Tunbridge launched a shot toward Charlotte's goalkeeper Austin Pack, who was able to coolly collect the attempt.

After this early first attempt on goal, South Georgia continued to press Charlotte in search of an opening.

In the 13th minute of play, Aaron Lombardi sent a long pass up to midfielder Pedro Fonseca. Fonseca, with ease, sliced the ball into the corner of the net, marking his eighth goal of the season.

Charlotte did not let this goal pass without a response and equalized the score in the 24th minute. The goal was scored by second-leading goal scorer of the season for Charlotte, Luis Álvarez. The Jacks doubled their lead in the 59th minute of play when Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. sent a shot to the top corner of Tormenta's goal.

Tormenta FC brought on several new faces to the pitch in the second half, introducing Jackson Khoury, Niall Watson, Tavio D'Almeida, Curtis Thorn, and Ajmeer Spengler to the match.

The second half was composed of transitional stints with both teams seeking to advance up the pitch. In the 85th minute of play, Tormenta's leading goal scorer, Sebastián Vivas, collected a rebound and stealthily sneaked it past the keeper to reduce Charlotte's lead.

In second half stoppage time, Spengler dribbled through a flurry of defenders and launched the ball into the net, equalizing the match for a nail-biting draw.

South Georgia Tormenta FC hits the pitch again October 5th against Northern Colorado Hailstorm on the road. Fans can tune in via ESPN+.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

