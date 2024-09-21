Forward Madison Remain in the Hunt for First Place After Win at Home

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







After an hour of storms in Madison, Forward fans filed in to watch the 'Mingos face Spokane Velocity for the first time at Breese Stevens Field. Within a few minutes to the start of the match, Spokane made an early substitution to the leading goal scorer, Luis Gil, due to injury.

In the 16th minute, the home squad progressed down the field, swinging the ball from the left side to the middle, finding John Murphy Jr. beyond the 18-yard box. Murphy Jr. took a touch and hit a long strike into the back of the net. The Mingos went up 1-0 early in the first half.

Spokane had a few opportunities in the final third, but ultimately, Forward's defense remained steadfast. With a few minutes left of the first half, the 'Mingos had two close looks on goal from Derek Gebhard and Wolfgang Prentice; however, both teams would go into the locker room, with Forward up 1-0 at the half.

The home team looked to extend their lead in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Devin Boyce had a breakaway against Spokane's defense, but right as he wound up to take his shot, the ball was knocked away from him to keep the game within one.

After a long, second weather delay, both teams returned to the field ready to finish the match. Boyce had a close look on frame immediately after the break, and the 'Mingos picked up exactly where they left off. In the 59th minute, Spokane player, Masango Akale was awarded a red card, leaving his team with ten players on the field for the remainder of the game.

In the 67th minute, Murphy Jr. played a ball over the top to Derek Gebhard, who cut it past the defender and blasted a ball past the Spokane keeper to double the home team's lead, 2-0.

As the game came to a close, Forward had a few more opportunities on goal, but after a few minutes of stoppage time, the match ended in favor of the home squad, 2-0. Forward Madison is currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak.

