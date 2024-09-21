Greenville Earns 2-2 Draw with Fuego

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)









Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph SC and Central Valley Fuego battled to a 2-2 in a highly competitive match in Paladin Stadium on Saturday night. The point earned by Greenville lifted the team to third in the League One table at the conclusion of the match but results around the league left the race tight for a home playoff match with four matches left in the regular season.

The match kicked off with blistering pace, forcing both sides to adapt to quick combinations and sharp passing despite Fuego entering on a short week after a midweek loss to Lexington. For the first 20 minutes, Greenville commanded the tempo, pressing hard and controlling possession. However, in the 21st minute, Central Valley's Alfredo Midence took advantage of a defensive lapse, dribbling uncontested to the top of the 18-yard box. His lofted shot soared into the upper corner, giving Fuego a 1-0 lead against the run of play.

Greenville nearly responded immediately. Just a minute later, Leo Castro sent a well-placed long ball to Zion Scarlett, whose shot looked destined for the back of the net, only for it to be heroically blocked by the Fuego defense. Greenville would end the half trailing 1-0, despite a promising showing.

As the second half resumed, Greenville gradually regained momentum, applying pressure to Central Valley keeper Carlos Avilez. The breakthrough came in the 61st minute when Deshawon Nembhard tripped Ben Zakowski in the box, gifting Greenville a penalty. Lyam MacKinnon, the team's top scorer, confidently converted the spot-kick to level the score at 1-1, taking his goal tally to 12 for the season and propelling him to the top of the USL League One Golden Boot race.

Despite controlling much of the second half, Greenville's efforts were undone in the 81st minute, when a quick series of Fuego passes culminated in a goal, putting them back in the lead at 2-1. But in a twist of fate, just moments later, Nembhard accidentally scored an own goal for Fuego, leveling the match once again at 2-2.

The game ended with neither side able to find a late winner, sealing a draw. Greenville now sits third in the USL League One standings with an 8-6-4 record. They'll return to action on October 5th at Paladin Stadium to face Lexington SC at 2:00 PM.

