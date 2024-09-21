Forward Madison Releases Pre-Match Top for Hispanic Heritage Month

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is excited to launch its first pre-match top in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month during the 2024 season.

Forward Madison has commissioned local artist, Rodrigo Carapia, to help design the top. Carapia immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico City at 17 years old and has lent his art across the Madison community. His work includes the first mural at the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center, a mural behind the Overture Center for the Arts, and contributions to the Dane County's Centro Hispano Esperanza mural.

The design includes different elements of all Hispanic cultures. The pyramid and heart in the center of the design are central parts of the history and culture of Latin America with a nod to the idea of "playing with your heart". Multiple birds are pictured to represent the different areas and people of Latin America, including an Andean Condor for South America, a Macaw for South and Central America, a resplendent Quetzal for Central America, and a Golden Eagle for part or North America.

Also featured is the Quetzalcóatl, a historic deity in the Latin culture that dates back to their early ancestry, and a Jaguar, Carapia's signature.

"The beauty and freedom of birds connect us," said Carapia. "With heart, we play and fly as one" On the sleeves and collar, many flowers represent the Mexican textile tradition of fusing art and culture in visual representations. The details celebrate the heritage and beauty of Mexican craftsmanship, and each pattern is reinterpreted to modernly reflect the sophistication and depth of cultural ancestral techniques.

The Hispanic Heritage pre-match top is available for purchase here and in the team store. 25% of the proceeds from each top sold will go to Union Latina, an organization created to help Latinx students in La Follette High School by organizing workshops, educational trips, and cultural events.

Catch the 'Mingos in their new pre-match kits tonight as they host Spokane Velocity for the first time at Breese Stevens Field at 5pm CT. The club will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

