Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs. FC Tulsa

March 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC prepares for their second-round matchup of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup as they take on FC Tulsa on April 2nd at 6:30 pm.

This second-round matchup marks the first ever meeting between the two clubs and the first time in history that Forward Madison host a USL Championship club at Breese Stevens Field. Forward Madison looks to improve upon last year's performance in the U.S. Open Cup and advance to the third round, while FC Tulsa attempts to extend their hot start to the season, winning three of their last four games.

RICHMOND KICKERS VS. FORWARD MADISON FC RECAP

Last Saturday, Forward Madison FC and the Richmond Kickers started their first matchup in the annual Henny Derby neck-and-neck, splitting possession 60% to 40%, favoring Richmond. The Mingos were able to fend off early opportunities from Richmond, including an excellent shot off of a corner in the 15th minute of the match. While both teams battled back and forth throughout the first half, it was eventually Forward Madison who would strike first. Capitalizing on a corner awarded in the 40th minute of the match, Garett McLaughlin was able to corral a loose ball and slot in an excellent pass to Derek Gebhard, who put the Mingos on the score sheet first with a stellar strike delivered to the back of the net.

Keeping the momentum strong, Forward Madison came out on the attack after the break. Adding to his already impressive first half, Derek Gebhard scored an unassisted goal in the 48th minute of the match. Forward Madison's two-goal lead was short-lived, however, as Richmond's Darwin Espinal brought the goal deficit back to one with a phenomenal strike in the 50th minute. Following the flurry of excitement to start the second half, both teams traded blows, creating goal-scoring opportunities and strong defensive stands on both ends of the pitch. After an equally hard-fought match, it was Forward Madison that pulled out ahead, winning the first matchup of the Henny Derby 2-1.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Forward Madison FC looks to build upon their recent successes and pull out another win to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup:

Maintain a strong back line: Keeping a solid back line is a key piece in maintaining control of the game. Keeping FC Tulsa's chances to a minimum will keep the Mingos on their front foot.

Keep possessions clean: Ensuring clean possessions is essential to the Mingos' success. Keeping passes direct and limiting mistakes is an absolute must.

Create efficient looks: Making the most of their shots on goal is key to the Mingos pulling out a win. There is little room for error as the Mingos look to stay ahead of FC Tulsa's gritty play style.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC will take on UW-Madison in the annual battle for Madison on April 5th at 6:00 pm right here at Breese Stevens Field. Tickets are on sale now here!

SNAPSHOT: #MADvTUL

Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025

6:30 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

MAD: 1-1-0

TUL: 3-1-0

