Casey's Become the Exclusive Gas, Convenience and Pizza Partner of One Knoxville SC

March 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn - Ahead of the 2025 season in Covenant Health Park, One Knoxville SC proudly announces a new, official and exclusive partnership with Casey's. The multi-year agreement establishes Casey's as the Official and Exclusive Gas, Convenience and Pizza Partner of the Club.

Casey's has served as the heart of its communities since 1968, and today, with nearly 2,900 stores across 20 states, Casey's is the 3rd largest convenience store chain and 5th largest pizza chain in the United States. Through partnerships with local organisations, like One Knoxville SC, Casey's continues to live out its purpose to make life better for its communities and guests every day.

Director of Partnerships, Amir Rabiei, said "Like us, Casey's purpose is to make life better for our community and have a long-lasting positive impact." He continued, "It is partnerships like this that allow us to grow so we thank Casey's for their partnership and look forward to building a meaningful and long-lasting relationship together."

A key feature of the partnership is to provide opportunities and extra value to One Knox supporters who join Casey's Rewards. Through Casey's Rewards, One Knox fans can gain access to discounts, freebies and exclusive benefits like tickets to One Knox matches on the road and events.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with One Knoxville SC," said Katie Petru, Director of Communications and Community at Casey's. "Casey's has grown in the Knoxville community over the past few years and we're thrilled to bring everything that's great about Casey's to the One Knoxville fanbase as well."

This season at Covenant Health Park, a lucky group of up to eight guests at each home match will win a seat upgrade to the exclusive Casey's Pitch-side Corner where they will be able enjoy the game with a great view and a delicious Casey's Pizza!

Learn more about Casey's Rewards and how you can become a member today by visiting their website.

