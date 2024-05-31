South Bend Storms by Quad Cities 6-4 for Series Lead

Davenport, IA - This week's road series for the South Bend Cubs in Davenport now has featured back-to-back wins for the Cubs, since falling in the opener on Tuesday. With a 6-4 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits, South Bend earned their 20th win of the season, and now have won two of the first three this week.

South Bend was victorious in shutout dominant fashion on Wednesday by a final of 15-0. They picked up right where they left off in the 1st inning on Thursday, clobbering two hits to begin the game against Quad Cities starter Steven Zobac. With Brett Bateman at third base, he was plated by Jefferson Rojas on a sac-fly RBI for a 1-0 advantage.

Sam Armstrong got the start for South Bend, and battled through some early adversity to hang three consecutive zeroes. Armstrong was throwing for the third time on the season against Quad Cities, with it being his first start versus the River Bandits. He finished with five strikeouts and only walk in four innings.

Still with a 1-0 lead in the 4th, Quad Cities catcher Carter Jensen tied the game on a solo homer over the right field wall. Jensen had flown out to the warning track in his first at-bat, and left the yard in his second.

With a 1-1 game, South Bend never trailed in the game on Thursday, as they scored five runs in the 5th inning for the second straight game. The River Bandits starter Zobac was responsible for all of them, and it was his second consecutive start surrendering six runs. The Cubs got those five runs in a rally where they sent nine men to plate.

Reivaj Garcia, Brett Bateman, Pedro Ramirez, Jefferson Rojas, and Parker Chavers all had base hits. Plus, Felix Stevens walked, and Jonathon Long brought in a run on a sacrifice fly. Rojas and Chavers both had two RBI in the game.

Rojas extended his hitting streak to eight straight games, and has been on base for 13 in a row. Ramirez also has a 13 game on base streak, and Stevens has been on base for 20 straight games.

Out of the bullpen, Chase Watkins worked two scoreless innings, before allowing three runs, however still executed his stuff and got South Bend out of the late frames with the advantage. Carlo Reyes tossed two shutout innings, and Yovanny Cabrera recorded the final three outs for the save.

With their 20th win in their pocket, the Cubs will move into Game 4 of the series on Friday night with the 2-1 series lead. First pitch from Modern Woodmen Park is set for 7:30 PM EST. Left-hander Drew Gray is the scheduled South Bend starter.

