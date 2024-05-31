Mathews Dominates, Lugnuts Rally Late

May 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







LANSING, MI - Quinn Mathews scattered just two hits over six scoreless innings Thursday, but a three-run seventh inning bolstered Lansing to a 3-2 win at Jackson Field.

With yet another one-run game on Thursday, seven of the last nine meetings between the Chiefs and Lugnuts have been decided by a single tally.

Mathews worked around a base runner in the second inning Thursday and then went into cruise control. At one point, the left-hander retired 11 consecutive Lansing hitters. In the bottom of the sixth, Lansing placed runners at second and third with two outs. Euribiel Angeles popped out to second baseman Tre Richardson to end the threat. Mathews lowered his season ERA to 1.99 between Peoria and Single-A Palm Beach.

After the Chiefs tacked on a run in the fifth via a Won-Bin Cho RBI groundout, the bullpen looked to lock down their 1-0 advantage and secure the win for Mathews.

Right-hander Angel Cuenca made his second High-A appearance Thursday but struggled against the Lansing bats. With runners at second and third, Luke Mann lined a soft single into right to give the Lugnuts a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Casey Yamauchi lined a single to Peoria's Alex Iadisernia. The Chiefs outfielder fired home in an effort to cut down Mann at the plate. Iadisernia's throw appeared to be in time to get Mann, but the runner was ruled safe, leading to the ejection of Peoria's fourth coach Will Peterson. Peterson was serving as acting manager after Patrick Anderson was tossed earlier in the contest.

Trailing two in the eighth, Osvaldo Tovalin nearly played hero. Tovalin missed a game-tying homer by a few feet, as he hit a line drive off the high wall in right, just shy of the lower wall in right center. Tovalin reached four times and collected three hits Thursday. Leonardo Bernal singled home a run in the inning, but the Chiefs would get no closer in a 3-2 defeat.

Game four of the series is set for Friday at 7:05 P.M. EST/ 6:05 P.M. CST.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.