Sounders FC Travels to the Columbus Crew on Saturday for Cross-Conference Clash

September 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Albert Rusnák

RENTON, WASH. - Following a 1-0 loss to Portland last weekend, Seattle Sounders FC travels to face defending MLS Cup Champion Columbus Crew on Saturday, September 7 at Lower.com Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle has faced Columbus 16 times in the regular season since joining MLS in 2009 and holds a 7-4-5 record in the series. The two sides have not played each other since the 2021 season and also met in the 2020 MLS Cup Final, a 3-0 win for the Crew.

Sounders FC (11-9-7, 40 points) currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference while Columbus (14-4-7, 49 points) sits in third in the Eastern Conference. The Crew are most recently coming off a 4-2 win over New York City FC last weekend.

Following today's fixture, the Rave Green return home for a clash with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, September 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (4:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Steve Cangialosi & Danny Higginbotham

Talent (Spanish): Bruno Vain & Andres Aguila

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Kelyn Rowe

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

